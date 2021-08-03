Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents from the Wellton Station responded to four 911 calls late Friday night and early Saturday morning that resulted in one migrant being flown to Yuma Regional Medical Center and six others being rescued.
The first of the 911 calls happened at approximately 11:30 p.m. with an agent responding to an area west of the Mohawk Mountains, about six miles south of mile marker 55, where he located two migrants who were in distress.
One of the migrants, a 25-year-old Mexican national, was unconscious and in need of emergency medical care.
The agent on scene monitored his vitals and waited for a Tri-Valley ambulance, which transported the migrant to an Aerocare Medical helicopter.
The other migrant did not need medical care.
The same agent responded to a second 911 call just after 2 p.m. and found two migrants in the same area, who were lost but otherwise in good health.
Just before 3 a.m., yet another 911 was received, this one about two migrants who were lost and in distress approximately 1.6 miles north of the previous pair.
Agents responded to the location and found one migrant who did not need medical attention. They then backtracked his footprints and found the other migrant, who also appeared to be in good health.
Finally, the fourth 911 call came in at about 4:30 a.m., which also resulted in the apprehension of another migrant who was lost in the same general area.
He also appeared to be in good health and did not request medical attention.
All of the migrants were arrested and taken to the Yuma Border Patrol station for processing.
The migrant who was airlifted to the hospital will also be transported to the Yuma station for processing after he is treated and released.
