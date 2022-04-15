A vehicle pursuit followed by a foot chase didn’t prevent Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents from stopping a human smuggling attempt early Tuesday morning.
When agents assigned to the Wellton station attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a suspicious vehicle on Interstate 8 near the Ligurta rest area, the driver refused to pull over.
Ignoring the agent’s lights and sirens, the driver instead sped away and led agents on a vehicle pursuit east on Interstate 8 for several miles.
The vehicle pursuit eventually ended near Gila Bend, where the pickup truck came to a stop and the driver fled on foot.
Agents caught the driver a short time later with the help of troopers from the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
They also found a total of seven migrants hiding in the bed and cab of the pickup truck.
The driver, and the migrants, who were Mexican nationals in the country illegally, were arrested.
