The town of Wellton has had its fair share of challenges this year, especially with the results of the 2020 U.S. Census, but Mayor Cecilia McCollough and Town Manager Larry Killman have hopes for positive change as they plan for the future.
In an interview with the Yuma Sun, Killman revealed that instead of gaining about 600 people, the official census states that Wellton lost 669 people. He cited various factors at play such as the census having been conducted online without door-to-door counters as well as a high Hispanic population that may have been hesitant to report and a heavy winter visitor population that, despite being present six months of the year, doesn’t get counted.
“We have information from the state of Arizona that says there’s like 3,375 people, according to the state income tax, but the feds say we have 2,375 so the big thing is we’ll have a budget reduction,” he said.
The shared revenue estimate changes for Wellton due to the population numbers indicates reductions across the board in fees paid to the local government: the vehicle license tax will be reduced by about $28,000; the highway user revenue funds by about $52,000; the sales tax on the state by about $75,500; and the income tax by about $84,000. In sum, the change will be nearly $240,000 or a reduction of 20.64% in total revenues.
“We’re faced with a very, very serious question,” Killman said. “The only alternative that we can do immediately would be to raise the city sales tax from its [current] 2.5% and to raise it up to 3.5% [and] these are real rough numbers.
“City sales tax is about a million dollars a year, so it would potentially raise revenues by 40% or $400,000 which mostly offsets the loss and makes up for what we expected to be the increases that we didn’t get. So it can bring us back to near normal.”
Another option that the town is interested in is pursuing a mid-decade census in 2025. The town will have to pay to have it redone, but it resets the numbers.
Wellton has also been working on a Department of Agriculture loan for a new sanitation truck. The town’s government has spent seven months making it happen and at the time of this writing, they’re hoping to have it around the holidays.
Another bright spot for Wellton is the housing boom it’s experienced over the last three years. Because of time frames for which permits and sales taxes must be paid, Killman explained that the town is finally receiving money for houses that have been built one to two years ago.
“We came out very good last year on the general fund: it had a plus of about $750,000,” he said.
He further explained that the general fund collects tax monies which affect the majority of Wellton’s revenues. The town operates public safety and fire and police for about 60% of its budget. On the other side of the coin is what Killman refers to as enterprise funds–things that earn money like the water department and sanitation. Both made money, but the town’s two golf courses recorded losses of over $450,000 due to COVID affecting winter visitor numbers.
Killman and McCollough were happy to report some major savings, however. Wellton follows the lead from the City of Yuma which has the public safety retirement system for police officers. They shared that because of it, they were losing tremendous amounts of money.
“We were able to sell bonds to pay off our debt and get out of the hole,” Killman said. “It cost us two and a quarter million dollars–get this–for five people.”
The move saved the town considerably.
“We were required by the state legislature to ramp our payments up to pay our debt off and we were going from $100,000 a year to making payments of $370,000 within seven years if we didn’t flatline it like we did, so we saved ourselves from a major disaster a few years down the road,” he concluded.
Money from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act has assisted with funding needs. The town reports a good year for street repair and benefits from several federal grant projects. Noting Yuma County’s current flood control project, they estimate at least 100 Wellton houses that will no longer be in the floodplain. This opens more opportunities for federal programs such as having low-income housing built in the area. It’ll take another year to have the Federal Emergency Management Agency redo the floodplain map, but the town is preparing and thinking about how it can leverage that in the future.
Wellton is also excited to join Yuma County on its broadband proposal. Killman and McCollough look forward to bringing reliable high-speed broadband to the community. Additionally, the town recently ordered a new clarifier that will expand the capacity of its water plant to stay ahead of the growth it’s experiencing.
It’ll take at least a year before the water plant changes will come into effect and the state of Arizona reports some supply issues regarding broadband, but Wellton will continue to plan for better years ahead.
