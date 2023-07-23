Mosquitoes carrying the West Nile virus have turned up in samples recently trapped along or near the Colorado River, prompting reminders to the public to take steps to avoid being bitten.

Mosquitoes testing positive for the virus were found in mosquito samples collected in late June by the Yuma County Pest Abatement District along the Colorado River in both the Yuma East and West Wetlands. Additionally, the similar St. Louis Encephalitis virus was found in a sample taken from the East Wetlands.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you