Mosquitoes carrying the West Nile virus have turned up in samples recently trapped along or near the Colorado River, prompting reminders to the public to take steps to avoid being bitten.
Mosquitoes testing positive for the virus were found in mosquito samples collected in late June by the Yuma County Pest Abatement District along the Colorado River in both the Yuma East and West Wetlands. Additionally, the similar St. Louis Encephalitis virus was found in a sample taken from the East Wetlands.
West Nile-carrying mosquitoes also were found in recent weeks in samples collected by Cocopah Tribe on its East Reservation and by the Quechan Tribe within its reservation.
Richard Cuming, vector control program supervisor for the Yuma County Public Health District, and Joey Martinez, operations manager for the pest abatement district, said their agencies have been fogging the areas where the positive samples were found in efforts to reduce adult mosquito populations.
A larvicide that does not hurt other aquatic species or wildlife also has been added to water along the river banks to kill off mosquito larva, Martinez said.
West Nile and St. Louis Encephalitis are transmitted by mosquitoes that bite migratory birds carrying the viruses, and both turn up annually in samples collected in the warm months along or near the river. Besides the county and the pest district, the tribes collect samples of their own on their reservations.
So far in 2023 there have been no reports of either virus being transmitted to humans through bites, Cuming said. Though the viruses can be fatal in rare cases, symptoms are typically minor or even unnoticeable, he said.
In the case of West Nile, “eight out of 10 people will develop no symptoms,” he said, citing Centers for Disease Control statistics. “One in five will develop fever.”
A smaller percentage will experience other symptoms such as diarrhea or vomiting. One in 150 people may develop a severe condition that affects the central nervous system.
Cuming and Martinez said the prevalence of West Nile in testing in 2023 is similar to the levels of last and prior years, though Cuming said he expects mosquitoes carrying the virus will continue to turn up in new samples collected biweekly between now and November.
Cuming said the extreme heat spell that has had the Yuma area in its grips may have helped reduce the risk of transmission of West Nile by prompting more people to stay indoors.
In any case, he and Martinez are reminding the public to take precautions to avoid getting bitten if they go near or on the river or other areas of mosquito swarms.
“(If you go into) these areas in the evening, don’t forget to wear your mosquito repellent,” Martinez said. “We’re not trying to alarm anyone; we’re just making sure you are aware of what’s out there.”
Cuming said people should choose repellents that are registered with the Environmental Protection Agency and follow the directions on the label when using them. A list of those repellents can be found using a search tool on the EPA website, he said.
“They also want to go ahead and wear long-sleeved shirt and pants that are loose-fitting,” Cuming added.
Residents and businesses can also help curb mosquitoes by removing standing water on their property or premises, he said.
“We are vigilant in our mosquito control activities,” Cuming said, “and our goal is to keep residents safe from mosquito-borne illnesses and improve their quality of life.”