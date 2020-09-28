More mosquito pools in Yuma County are testing positive this year for the West Nile virus, according to the Yuma County Pest Abatement District.
The statistics, they say, are a major concern because more people are spending more time outdoors out of frustration with the limitations on social interaction due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This creates an opportunity for residents to come into contact with more mosquitoes, and that increases their chances of getting bit by an infected mosquito carrying the West Nile or St. Louis encephalitis virus,” said Yuma County Pest Abatement District Manager Elene Stefanakos.
This season, the district reports 66 mosquito pools have tested positive for West Nile virus, 26 sentinel chickens tested positive for West Nile virus antibodies and one sentinel chicken tested positive for St. Louis encephalitis antibodies.
In July, the first locally acquired human case of the West Nile virus in Yuma County was confirmed, according to a news release from Yuma County. It is the only confirmed case in the county thus far.
The Pest Abatement District and the Cocopah Indian Tribe are partnering in an effort to reduce the risk. The district and the Tribe’s Environmental Protection Office are conducting more active surveillance on the north, east and west reservations.
“In past years, we’ve relied on the district to conduct mosquito trapping on the Cocopah reservations,” said Cocopah EPO Director Jenn Alspach. “EPO’s new partnership with the Yuma County Pest Abatement District enables us to conduct the trapping ourselves through the training and resources they’ve provided.”
“Now we have the agency to choose and modify the trapping locations based on the Cocopah community’s needs and also trap at more locations than before. Essentially, this is an ideal case of Cocopah teaming up with local experts to help keep our community safe,” Alspach said.
The district and Cocopah EPO are conducting tests every two weeks. Cocopah EPO crews have been placing multiple traps on all three reservations.
“West Nile virus (WNV) is the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the continental United States. It is most commonly spread to people by the bite of an infected mosquito,” according to the Centers for Disease Control website.
“About 1 in 5 people who are infected develop a fever and other symptoms. About 1 out of 150 infected people develop a serious, sometimes fatal, illness,” the CDC reports.
In addition to more active surveillance, the Pest Abatement District and Cocopah EPO are partnering on a public awareness campaign to educate people what they need to do to reduce the risk of getting infected.
The CDC says the most effective way to guard against getting bit by infected mosquitoes is to use mosquito repellent and wear long sleeve shirts and pants when going outside.
Standing pools of water are breeding grounds for mosquitoes. Public health officials advise turning over, covering, scrubbing or eliminating tires, birdbaths, containers–essentially any receptacle that can hold water.