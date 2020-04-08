Yuma experienced a much wetter March than normal and as a result, the region has already passed its average annual rainfall for the year.
According to data from the National Weather Service, March saw 2.7 inches of rainfall this year. March 2020 is the second wettest March on record, behind March 1905, which had 3.33 inches.
Almost half of this March’s rainfall came on March 10, which had 1.24 inches of rain, while the month had 13 days of rain. The rainfall in 10 of those 13 days was only .10 inches or less but the frequency of days with any rain was unusual for an average month in Yuma, according to the NWS data.
Sean Benedict, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Phoenix, said that what happened this year in March, which on average has .33 inches of rain, can be explained by upper level lows.
These lows are shaped like dips or troughs in the jet stream that travels over Yuma, and they create rain by dragging wind and precipitation from the south into the middle of the jet stream.
Upper level lows or troughs like those that came through Yuma in March usually make landfall in the Baja peninsula, but they typically travel through central California and into the great basin geographical region in Nevada.
In late winter and early spring months, these lows can bring a noticeable amount of moisture from the southerly winds as they travel northward from Baja.
For the year so far, Yuma has already seen 3.66 total inches of rainfall., surpassing its 3.56 inches of annual average rainfall. And, in March alone, the region almost surpassed last year’s total of 2.75 inches.
While this year is proving to be wetter than average, 2020 is still more than half a foot below the wettest year on record, 1905, which had 11.41 inches of rain.