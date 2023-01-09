Western Governors University is known to many as a national online institution but now, the university has announced a partnership with the state of Arizona. Before concluding his term, previous Arizona Governor Doug Ducey signed a memorandum of understanding with the university to establish WGU Arizona, a state affiliate of institution, to provide greater access to higher education opportunities for Arizonans through new technologies and online pathways.
WGU reports that under the MOU, WGU Arizona aims to upskill the estimated 600,000 Arizonans who have some college experience but no degree. WGU plans to supplement the learning opportunities available through Arizona’s public colleges and universities and help support working learners. The goal is for these learners to become fully qualified so that they can fill skilled worker shortages in areas such as nursing, education and cybersecurity.
“Over the past eight years, we’ve ensured our workforce is ready to meet the demands of employers as more and more jobs come to Arizona,” Ducey said. “WGU has been a leader in affordable, innovative higher education for working adult learners and as Arizona continues to lead in providing students the freedom to choose educational opportunities that put them first and best meet their unique needs, I couldn’t be prouder to support the WGU Arizona partnership.
“Trusted partners like WGU ensure that all Arizonans have access to succeed, regardless of what corner of our state they live in. The partnership paves the way for current and future workforces and expands opportunities for historically underrepresented populations in higher education.”
WGU’s partnership with the state isn’t an entirely new concept either; in 1996, Arizona was among the 19 governors supporting the launch of WGU along with fellow members of the Western Governors’ Association, which was formed to create state policies that support the expansion of affordable, flexible, quality education.
WGU now reports having over 140,000 students and 301,000 graduates today with 2,520 students and 6,059 graduates from Arizona. Looking to the future, the partnership with Arizona and with Arizona’s community colleges will welcome more state residents to WGU’s fold. And having partnered Arizona Western College previously, Yumans will be able to benefit from WGU Arizona.
“In partnership with Governor Ducey, we are expanding on our tradition of breaking tradition,” WGU President Scott Pulsipher said. “Technological innovation is redefining and enhancing how students learn, which makes it more accessible and personalized for those with already demanding lives. We are grateful for the opportunity to serve Arizona’s working adults and help them take steps to achieve their dreams while strengthening Arizona’s workforce and economy.”
The agreement will also continue to bring together the Arizona Commerce Authority, employers and officials to work cooperatively with WGU to support and promote pathways to education, with a particular focus on dislocated workers, veterans, underserved populations and other Arizonians in need of higher education achievement and degrees.
Per the university’s press release, WGU provides Arizona residents with a competency-based approach to learning that allows them to use their prior education, training and experience to affordably complete their degree at their own pace.
