Western Governors University is known to many as a national online institution but now, the university has announced a partnership with the state of Arizona. Before concluding his term, previous Arizona Governor Doug Ducey signed a memorandum of understanding with the university to establish WGU Arizona, a state affiliate of institution, to provide greater access to higher education opportunities for Arizonans through new technologies and online pathways.

WGU reports that under the MOU, WGU Arizona aims to upskill the estimated 600,000 Arizonans who have some college experience but no degree. WGU plans to supplement the learning opportunities available through Arizona’s public colleges and universities and help support working learners. The goal is for these learners to become fully qualified so that they can fill skilled worker shortages in areas such as nursing, education and cybersecurity.

