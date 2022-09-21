Superintendent Gina Thompson has served the Yuma Union High School District for over 30 years. For the last six of those years, she’s occupied the top role as district superintendent but in a special meeting Tuesday, Thompson announced that 2022-2023 will be her last before retirement.
YUHSD’s governing board held a special meeting to consider the retirement and, by way of a 5-0 vote, accepted Thompson’s retirement, which will take effect on June 2, 2023.
According to YUHSD, she’s worked a total of 33 years for the district as an English teacher, assistant principal, principal, associate superintendent and finally, superintendent. She initially assumed the position in an interim capacity in October 2017 before officially being hired in February 2018.
“Who would have known that a ‘brief’ visit to my parents, who relocated to Yuma, would result in finding my home?” Thompson said. “It has been such an honor, privilege and quite a ride being a part of YUHSD70. The opportunities presented in this district and in our Yuma community have allowed me to grow professionally and personally. It’s a difficult thing to put into words what the three decades here has meant to me. I am forever grateful for the many leaders and mentors who have supported me and the work of our students throughout my career.”
Thompson moved to Yuma from Washington state in 1989. Her first job in education was in Yuma and she made it her permanent home, establishing herself as a leader and advocate for students and public education.
“I am leaving a group of the most dedicated teachers and staff, a team of committed and talented administrators at campuses and the district office, and I know full well they will continue the special work happening in our district,” Thompson said. “I believe in outcomes and actions and will continue to be relentless in the work for every student’s opportunity to be college, career and community prepared upon graduation.”
YUHSD reports that during Thompson’s tenure leading the district, YUHSD has increased its graduation rate, lowered its dropout rate and grown exponentially in the area of Career and Technical Education. She also oversaw what the district considered the arduous task of working to secure funding for the construction of Somerton High School, which is slated to open next fall.
In the district’s view, Thompson’s most lasting legacy might just be the introduction of the district’s Portrait of a Graduate initiative which is being rolled out during the 2022-23 school year and is a culmination of the college, career and community preparedness mission the district has touted during the past decade-plus.
According to Thompson, the years ahead are exciting ones as she plans to spend more time with her family.
“Honestly, what a gift to love what you do and love where you’re going,” she commented in an interview with the Sun.
Explaining the reason for her retirement, Thompson expressed with a laugh that “30+ years is probably self-explanatory.”
“I’m so blessed to have such an amazing career and love what I do, but I also have a family that I love,” she said. “I have two daughters who are strong, young women who are in different states and two stepsons who are wonderful and I have an amazing husband and I would really like to spend quality time with all of them. I’ve been super fortunate to have a family that’s been 100% supportive of my career and now I just really want to spend time enjoying them.”
When she leaves, YUHSD’s governing board will be among those missing her but wishing her well.
“Although I am personally saddened that Mrs. Thompson has announced her retirement at the end of this school year, YUHSD is extremely grateful for the work she has done in her long career in our district,” Governing Board President Phil Townsend said. “She is leaving YUHSD in a great place. Under her leadership, our district has been a national leader in many areas. Her focus has never wavered: she is committed to what is best for our students. Her mentorship to others has created an outstanding number of leaders and teachers within YUHSD. I look forward to continuing to work with Mrs. Thompson and wish her well in her retirement.”
Thompson shared that she’s been fortunate to work with a supportive governing board and will forever be grateful for their confidence and leadership.
As she anticipates her retirement at the end of the school year, Thompson will also be expecting to help whoever will be stepping up to take her place. The board voted in Tuesday’s special meeting to open the search for a new superintendent to internal YUHSD candidates beginning Wednesday, Sept. 21. The rest of the year will be time spent on seeking and training YUHSD’s next superintendent.
