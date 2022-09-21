Superintendent Gina Thompson

The 2022-2023 school year will be YUHSD Superintendent Gina Thompson’s last before retirement, but she’s grateful for both the career she’s had and the time ahead she’ll get to spend with family.

Superintendent Gina Thompson has served the Yuma Union High School District for over 30 years. For the last six of those years, she’s occupied the top role as district superintendent but in a special meeting Tuesday, Thompson announced that 2022-2023 will be her last before retirement.

YUHSD’s governing board held a special meeting to consider the retirement and, by way of a 5-0 vote, accepted Thompson’s retirement, which will take effect on June 2, 2023.

