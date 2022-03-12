At Arizona Western College, Dr. Trisha Campbell’s podcasting students aren’t interested in just reading scripted dialogue – they want to tell stories that literally move people. And on this, the course’s inaugural semester, Campbell’s students have set their sights on an ambitious goal: winning National Public Radio’s College Podcast Challenge.
Now in its second year, NPR’s challenge poses the question, “What does college sound like?” Participants must answer with unique stories ranging from three to eight minutes in length. The challenge closed at the end of February and promises $5,000 to the grand prize winner as well as $500 to finalists.
During the students’ rough cut workshop on Feb. 24 before the big deadline, Campbell had students share what they’ve prepared so far with the rest of the class. Each student received very honest feedback from the others on what didn’t work and what they loved, but special emphasis was placed on how to improve. Students went into the workshop session regarding their unfinished works as “ugly babies” with the idea that they wouldn’t achieve perfection immediately. As the course’s textbook read, “‘Here is my baby.’ ‘Your baby is ugly.’”
As the students shared their works, they told a variety of personal stories. Stories about culture shock, the fear of driving, having a miscarriage, the complexity of coming out as gay and changing perspectives on feminism. One student shared the heartbreak of having parents discover a girlfriend and another dived into the topic of Hispanic generational trauma after having realized it through Disney’s “Encanto.”
These stories aren’t delivered flatly either. Students are using Audacity – a free open-source, cross-platform software – to tell stories with relevant audio effects and music and took care to frame stories in ways that would pique listeners’ curiosity. The class also received funds for equipment so students are recording with Blue Snowball iCE microphones.
During their workshop, students went from discussing the importance of structure, avoiding background noise and delivery of voice during their critiques to almost tearing up during some of the most emotional stories. The latter reactions are what especially interest Campbell, whose Ph.D. is in Rhetoric and Writing.
“This (class) has actually been a dream of mine for years since I did my doctoral work,” she said. “... I kind of fell in love with the rhetoric of sound, which is basically persuasion in any kind of sonic medium, so I started out of my Ph.D. experimenting with audio and empathy. How empathy and audio go together, how you can kind of cultivate empathy by listening to someone in their audio piece over and over again. This is kind of how it started, so I became really enamored with sound as a medium.”
Campbell shared that she really wanted to teach a podcast class from beginning to end where students learn how to research, interview, script, edit and produce a podcast. When she pitched the class for funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, she found support and the class took the form of the current Persuasive Writing (ENG 216) course at AWC.
Currently, the course only counts toward English credit, but it’s Campbell’s hope that the class will continue to grow and become a built-in course for the journalism program at AWC.
“I had been working with Michael Miller (the late faculty advisor for the college’s campus newspaper) on kind of reimagining journalism for the 21st Century,” Campbell said. “And this was one of the things we had talked about and that he was really excited about.”
Now that the course is in full swing, it already has a tie with journalism at AWC: its podcast is called “The Voice” to serve as part of the campus paper, the Western Voice. As it continues, the podcast will be made by students, for students with each semester bringing in a new cohort of students to contribute as part of their coursework.
KAWC, the nonprofit public radio station located at AWC, has also been lending its support. Campbell’s students have toured the station and doing so has helped them gain a better sense for NPR at large since the station provides NPR news. Lou Gum, news and operations director for KAWC, listened to the students’ rough cuts and provided feedback.
While Campbell noted that this endeavor is essentially the students’ first time, they’re hoping for the best and she’s keeping her fingers crossed with them.
