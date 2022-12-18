What should the new Yuma County administration building to be constructed at 197 S. Main St. be called?
The time has come for the Board of Supervisors to name the future building. A request for name suggestions was sent to all staff, and 51 suggestions were sent in.
The Project Team reviewed the names and selected the following Top 4 candidates: Yuma County Government Center, Yuma County Government Administration Building, Yuma County Main (or YCM for short) and Yuma County Central Services Building (or Yuma County Central for short).
The supervisors will be asked to choose a name during Monday’s meeting.
The board will also review and possibly approve the Guaranteed Maximum Price proposal from Pilkington Construction in the amount of $1.3 million for demolition of the existing structures at 185 and 197 S. Main Street, to make way for the new three-story, 100,000-square-foot administration building.
In addition, the supervisors will be asked to approve an amendment to the existing Construction Manager at Risk Master Agreement for the demolition work and authorize the construction projects director to issue a notice to proceed with the demolition.
The total budget for the construction project is $49.1 million.
In other action, the supervisors will consider adjusting the salary for Sheriff’s Office detention officers by 11.56%, effective Dec. 25. A market study identified their salaries as 10.70% out-of-market.
If approved, the Sheriff’s Office would use existing salary savings to offset the adjustment cost of $539,271. The compensation adjustment for detention officers, senior detention officers and detention sergeants is to address market competition, internal equity and compaction.
As the board directors for the Tacna Water Improvement District, the supervisors will hold the second of two public hearings to hear any objections and/or comments on the Tacna water district assessments.
Plans call for construction of a new water treatment campus and water distribution piping and water meters. Tacna residents will be responsible for $529,000, or 7% of the total $12 million project cost, with the vast majority paid with grants and forgivable loans for the new water facilities.
The supervisors will also consider adding telework to the county’s personnel rules and regulations as well as take care of several housekeeping items, such as electing a board chair and vice chair for 2023, as well as appoint supervisors to various committees and organizations.
The agenda also calls for updates on COVID-19 and border activities that involve and/or affect the county’s Public Health and Emergency Management departments and updates on state and federal legislative issues.
The board will also consider the following consent calendar items:
• An agreement with the state regarding funds to be distributed to eligible law enforcement employees. The Legislature approved appropriating $53.4 million from the Border Security Fund to the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs to allocate to the Arizona Department of Administration for one-time payments to line-level deputies and detention officers.
• A final plat for the 928X Elite subdivision located at 3912 E. 43rd St., an area totaling 5.05 acres in size and containing 15 condominium lots.
• Renewal of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Sheriff’s Office and Adair Ranges for the maintenance and use of the Public Safety Range. Through this agreement, YCSO and Adair Ranges agree to work together to secure grants for needed repairs and address items such as which party will maintain the water well and the dirt road to the range.
• Contracts for East County solid waste disposal services to Copper Mountain Landfill at a cost of $33.91 per ton and West County solid waste disposal services to Allied Waste Transportation, which also does business as Suburban Transfer, at a cost of $32.75 per ton, both for calendar years 2023 through 2028.
• Contract for landscaping services to JSA Company for c2023 through 2025 at $11,319 per month. The contractor will be responsible for the maintenance of all district and Public Works retention basins and landscaped rights-of-way.
• Intergovernmental agreement with the Arizona Department of Transportation covering the construction, maintenance and financing of the County 14th St at Avenue 4E – Traffic Signal and Intersection Improvement Project.
The board will meet at 9 a.m. in the BOS Auditorium, 198 S. Main St. View the complete agenda and staff reports at www.yumacountyaz.gov/government/board-of-supervisors/meetings.
Public comments may be made in person or submitted by email at: publiccomment@yumacountyaz.gov. The email forms of public comment will be accepted until 8 a.m. the morning of the meeting. All public comments will be read aloud during the meeting.