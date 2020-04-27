The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce will present the next discussion in its virtual Lunch & Learn series at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.
The topic will be “The State of Business in Arizona and What We Look Like Post-COVID-19,” featuring speakers from the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry, including Glenn Hamer, president and CEO; Garrick Taylor, executive vice president; and Laura Ciscomani, director of development.
The chamber’s John Courtis will moderate the discussion, which will be hosted by Yuma County in the Board of Supervisors Auditorium.
The discussion will be live-streamed on the Facebook feeds of the chamber, county, Greater Yuma Economic Development Corp., and Yuma Sun, and aired on City 73 and County 77.
No sign-up is required, and there are no fees. For more information, call the chamber at 928-782-2567.