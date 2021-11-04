Contact event organizers to ensure there haven’t been changes to these scheduled events. The Yuma Sun team is working to ensure this list is accurate as of press time, but given concerns with the coronavirus, that could change. The Yuma Sun appreciates your understanding and readership.
Friday
Nov. 5
UNWINED THE ART OF POSSIBILITY
WHEN: 4-8 p.m.
WHERE: The future home of the Yuma Children’s Museum, 200 S. Main St.
GOING ON: A fundraiser to support the Yuma Children’s Museum, featuring wine and food pairings, musicians, dancers, and a wide array of visual artists.
COST: Visit yumachildrensmuseum.com to learn more.
INFO: Email melissa@yumachildrensmuseum.com or call 844-426-9862, or visit https://e.givesmart.com/events/nBn/.
FOOTHILLS EAGLES SHOW AND SHINE
WHEN: 1-5 p.m.
WHERE: 11274 S. Fortuna Road, #B8
GOING ON: A car show by the Foothills Eagles – bring your car out or stop by and enjoy the fun. All proceeds go to charities. DJ Music by Merl Tunnel
COST: Free to attend. $5 for hamburgers and all the fixins.
INFO: Visit https://www.foe4538.com/ or call 928-247-9469
Saturday
Nov. 6
KIDS AT HOPE BENEFIT CONCERT
WHEN: Gates open at 5 p.m., show starts at 6 p.m.
WHERE: Colorado River State Historic Park, 201 N. 4th Ave.
GOING ON: The Kids at Hope Benefit Concert will feature performances by L.A. Beatlemania, Noise Pollution, Gwynn Sisters and Radical Rewind – all proceeds benefit Yuma’s Kids at Hope program.
COST: $20 per person, or $50 for a family of up to six
INFO: Purchase tickets online at KidsAtHopeYuma.org or stop by the Visitor Info Center, 264 S. Main St.
PENITENTIARY PINT FEST
WHEN: 4-8 p.m.
WHERE: Yuma Territorial Prison State Historic Park, 220 Prison Hill Road
GOING ON: Fort Yuma Rotary Penitentiary Pint Fest is a unique Yuma event that brings several different breweries and a good time to the Yuma Territorial Prison. Each ticket will allow you to taste 24 different beers or if you have only one favorite, you can taste that beer 24 times. Live music will be provided. All proceeds go to charity work that is done right here in Yuma County by the Rotarians at Fort Yuma Rotary.
COST: Tickets are $45 online, or $55 at the door. Military is $45.
INFO: Visit https://www.fortyumarotary.org/.
SHEPHERD OF THE HILLS LUTHERAN CHURCH CRAFT AND BAKE SALE
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
WHERE: Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 11201 E. 38th Place
GOING ON: Church members have been busy all year making items of all kinds, including for the home or gift giving during the holidays. Also
available are baked goods. Proceeds go to local charities.
Sunday
Nov. 7
ST. FRANCIS SCHOOL BBQ & CARNIVAL
WHEN: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
WHERE: St. Francis of Assisi Catholic School, 700 W. 18th St.
GOING ON: Admission is free to the carnival, which features entertainment, activities and carnival games. There will also be a tri-tip dinner for $12, with proceeds supporting St. Francis School. All are welcome.
COST: Carnival is free, dinner is $12.
INFO: To learn more, contact Nerissa Freeman at has@stfrancisyuma.com, or 928-782-1875.
Friday
Nov. 12
NORTH END ART WALK
WHEN: 5-9 p.m.
GOING ON: The North End Art Walk strolls back into Historic Downtown Yuma with another fun and eclectic evening of the best of local Yuma artists. The event pairs downtown merchants with local artists providing a wonderful opportunity for participants to visit the great businesses downtown and mingle with artists as they exhibit their works. Meet the businesses, meet the artists!
COST: Free
INFO: Learn more at https://tinyurl.com/NorthEnd2021
YUMA HIGH CLASS OF 1970 REUNION
GOING ON: Yuma High’s Class of 1970 will gather for its 50+1 year reunion, with activities all weekend. To learn more, visit https://www.yumahigh1970.com/
COST: $125 per person
Saturday
Nov. 13
YUMA WALK TO END ALZHEIMER’S
WHEN: 8 a.m.
WHERE: Yuma West Wetlands Park, 282 N. 12th Ave.
GOING ON: Registration is open for teams taking part in the Yuma Walk to End Alzheimer’s, a event to raise funds for care of Alzheimer’s patients and for research into cures for Alzheimer’s and other dementia.
INFO: Teams can register online at ALZ.Org/YumaWalk. For more information, contact Vanessa Santa Cruz at 520-322-6601, or by e-mail, at vdcruz@alz.org
SUNRISE OPTIMIST CLUB OF YUMA BOWLING FUNDRAISER
WHEN: 1 p.m.
WHERE: Inca Lanes
GOING ON: A bowling fundraiser offering prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd. 100% of the proceeds will go to the AdvoKate Foundation to help Yuma children battling cancer.
COST: Make your own team of 4-5 people for $30 each, which includes shoes and fees.
INFO: Call Howard Blitz, 928-246-2327 for more information.
Wednesday
Nov. 17
SPECIAL OLYMPICS ARIZONA 5TH ANNUAL BREAKFAST OF CHAMPIONS
WHEN: 7:30-9 a.m.
WHERE: Palms RV Park, 3400 S. Avenue 7E
GOING ON: Fundraiser to support area programs and initiatives
COST: Free (a call for donations will occur at event)
INFO: Contact Lisa Ball – Lisa@SpecialOlympicsArizona.org
Friday
Nov. 19
WASHOE TOURNAMENT
WHEN:4 p.m. pregame and registration, gametime at 5 p.m.
WHERE: St. Francis of Assisi School, 700 W. 18th St.
GOING ON: A fundraiser for St. Francis, this adult social features a washoe tournament with a 50/50 raffle
INFO: Call or text Gabby Trevino, 928-446-1125
Saturday
Nov. 20
COLORADO RIVER CROSSING BALLOON FESTIVAL
WHEN: Morning launch at sunrise
WHERE: West Wetlands Park, 1st Street and 12th Avenue
GOING ON: A sunrise flag ceremony and mass ascension balloon launch
COST: One or more non-perishable food items, with tethered balloon rides available for $15 per person
BALLOON FESTIVAL DESERT GLOW
WHEN: 3-9 p.m.
WHERE: Ray Kroc/Desert Sun Stadium, Avenue A and 32nd Street
GOING ON: A selection of balloons will be inflated, tethered and illuminated to music. The glow will start at 5:30 p.m., followed by a fireworks show. Food and drink vendors will be on site.
COST: $2 per person + one or more non-perishable food items.
Sunday
Nov. 21
Saturday
Nov. 27
BALLET YUMA’S SUGARPLUM TEA
WHEN:2-4 p.m.
WHERE: Yuma Golf and Country Club, 3150 S. Fortuna Ave.
GOING ON: Join Ballet Yuma for sweets, games, prizes, face painting, gift baskets and Mrs. Kathy will be reading the Nutcracker while the Ballet Yuma dancers perform the story.
COST: $45 per person
INFO: Email Jennyjumpup@gmail.com or text with name and total guest to 928-446-6770
KEN AND BETTY BORLAND HOLIDAY PAGEANT AND TOWER LIGHTING
WHEN: 6:30 p.m.
WHERE: Friendship Tower, Desert Sun Stadium, 1280 Desert Sun Drive
GOING ON: Now in its 36th year, the Holiday Pageant and Tower Lighting ushers in the holiday season on the Saturday following Thanksgiving with a program of family fun event featuring: dance performances, special guests, holiday cheer, Christmas carols, the annual Friendship Tower Lighting plus a visit from Santa!.The lighting of the tower is done by Yuma’s reigning Citizen of the Year.
COST: Admission is a donation of non-perishable food item(s) to benefit the Yuma Community Food Bank