Editor’s Note: This column was originally published in 1992, and is reprinted today as part of the Yuma Sun’s 150th anniversary, honoring Yuma’s unique history.
Have you ever slept on a rattlesnake? Rev. James Crouch did! And he lived to tell about it. After spending the night rolled up in a blanket on the ground, the preacher rose in the morning. The snake was under his blanket. He killed the critter.
One person he didn’t tell about the rattler was his wife. She was asleep beside him on the ground. He was afraid that she’d never again accompany him on his circuit riding chores.
This writer has been investigating the life of Rev. Crouch because the church he started here in Yuma is 100 years old. First United Methodist Church held its first services in a newly constructed building on June 26, 1892.
Much of my information about the pioneer minister comes from a paper written by a great-great-grandson.
Douglas Anderson, author of the document, is the son of Yuma attorney Tom Anderson. He wrote it for a National History Day competition when he was in the 7th grade. It won him a trip to our nation’s capitol.
Poor health brought Rev. Crouch to Arizona Territory. Leaving his Kansas home in 1880 at the tender age of 17, the youngster first tried Colorado. The weather there didn’t help his condition. Moving on to Los Angeles, he studied to become a preacher.
Upon graduation, the Methodist Church gave the fledgling pastor one of the toughest jobs available. He was assigned to be a circuit riding preachers on a 250-mile stretch along the Gila River. His duties included ministering to eight different congregations.
Although poor health was the reason Crouch left Kansas, he thrived in the dry desert heat. Traveling the circuit with his wife Corrina in a horse-drawn wagon, they tried to end each day’s travel at a farmhouse for shelter. Often they failed and had to camp out.
Making Gila Bend his home, one of the places he was expected to preach was Yuma. But there was no Methodist church building here. He solved the problem by preaching in the courthouse. Yuma’s Sentinel newspaper has numerous references to his courthouse sermons. Typical is this comment on April 30, 1892: “Attendance at the services at the courthouse last Sunday held by Rev. J.A. Crouch was good. Mrs. T.B. Wilkinson did a fine job on the organ.”
Somehow, Crouch got the Southern Pacific Railroad to donate land at Third Street and First Avenue to build a church. A Christian Science congregation now occupies the church on that site. It isn’t the original church, but the present structure contains lumber from the 20 x 40 foot church of 1892.
The Methodist Church in the 19th and early 20th century was strongly opposed to the saloon industry, and so was Rev. Crouch. He had his work cut out for him here. The Sentinel reported on Jan. 29, 1881, there were 11 drinking establishments in town. By 1901, the number had risen to 21.
Sentinel Editor Eleanor McCoy noted in 1931, “(Crouch) fought the saloons! He was human – he numbered many of the saloonkeepers as personal friends. When the ‘will of the people’ voted the saloons out of this community (1914), there was not a saloonkeeper that held a grudge against the minister that had labored so hard to close the saloons.”
Editor McCoy may not have known the entire story. Crouch’s great-great-grandson noted in his prize-winning paper: “One morning while Rev. Crouch was eating breakfast in a local restaurant, a saloonkeeper walked over to his table and put a revolver to his heart. He cocked the gun and said he was going to kill him. Finally, after a lot of talking, the keeper put the gun back in his holster, and which time Rev. Crouch, as his son put it, ‘laid him out.’”
Another concern of the preacher was the Quechan people living on the reservation west of Yuma. While serving a seven-year stint as pastor of the church here, he helped create the Fort Yuma Methodist Church.
Crouch was absent from Yuma from 1905 until 1909 while serving churches in Mesa and Tombstone. Knowing that he helped start the Fort Yuma Church, his superiors sent him back here as its superintendent in 1909. He continued his labors there until 1922.
After retiring in 1923, Crouch visited Yuma often until his death in 1936. A member of his congregation summarized this pioneer’s life work thus: “It is well that some early missionary minster had a vision of things yet to be while riding over a hot, barren desert.”