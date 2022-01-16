Editor’s Note: This column was published in 2002, and is reprinted today as part of the Yuma Sun’s 150th anniversary, honoring Yuma’s unique history.
When the Albuquerque Democrat paper reported that a prisoner in Yuma’s Territorial Prison was a “boon companion” of Superintendent Thomas Gates, a quick response appeared in a Phoenix newspaper.
It was in the Gazette of May 27, 1887. “I never was Sol Barth’s friend nor boon companion,” Gates wrote. “Sol Barth is locked up every night at the usual hour. ... He is locked up every way the same as other convicts, and any other report to the contrary is false and malicious. Thomas Gates.”
Solomon Barth was perhaps the wealthiest man to serve a term in Yuma Prison. Born in Prussia in 1842, he came to America when he was 13. Crossing the country with a wagon train, his family reached California in 1856 and settled in San Bernardino.
Solomon went to La Paz, the first Yuma County seat, in 1862. He worked in a store operated by Mike Goldwater, one of Barry Goldwater’s ancestors. The experience may have convinced him to permanently become a trader. He was soon operating pack trains carrying goods to Coyotero Apaches.
The experience almost cost his life in 1868 when the Chiricahua Apaches led by Cochise seized his goods and animals. Along with his teamsters, he would have been killed had not friendly White Mountain Apaches interceded and saved him. The entire group then had to walk four days to Zuni, New Mexico, with nothing to eat but cactus fruit and the remains of an Indian dog they killed after it followed them from the Apache camp.
Several years later, Sol’s younger brothers arrived from Prussia and joined him in business. The family was instrumental in starting the town of St. Johns. As the wealthiest man in the region and with the population of the area increasing, Barth used his influence with the Legislature to convince them to create Apache County.
When the lawmakers chose Snowflake as the county seat, he campaigned to have it changed to St. Johns and succeeded. The move earned him the enmity of the residents of both Snowflake and Springerville.
A vicious editorial appeared in the Prescott Miner newspaper on May 23, 1879, calling him a bird of ill omen, a parasitical vampire and a loathsome reptile. It concluded, “They (Snowflake and Springerville) are firmly determined that this fellow shall nevermore dictate to the honest voters of this part of the Territory whom they shall select to administer their public affairs.”
As the man most responsible for creating Apache County, the voters chose him to represent them in the Legislature in 1881. It must have given Sol much satisfaction, but his opponents soon had their revenge.
It began in June of 1884 when the Phoenix Gazette reported Sol was arrested and accused of “perjury and other offenses.” What the “other offenses” were are unclear, but they seem to have been related to money he owed a Phoenix firm, Staab and Company. When the Apache County sheriff was ordered to arrest Barth, he refused. The sheriff of Yavapal County had to do it. Sol was quickly released on $4,000 bail.
Barth may have settled his problems with the Phoenix firm, but more criminal charges came a year later when he was accused of forgery. It involved charges that he raised the dollar amounts on warrants which Apache County owed him. Soon afterward, the safe at the Apache County courthouse was robbed of the indictments against Sol, and he became a strong suspect.
The newspapers didn’t report the evidence against Barth, but he was tried in St. Johns on charges of destroying evidence and forging a county warrant. Yuma’s Arizona Sentinel reported on April 20, 1887, “Sol Barth, of Apache County, has been sentenced to ten years in the penitentiary for forgery, his crime consisting in raising county warrants. Nathan Barth, his brother, and O.B. Lambson have been arraigned for attempting to bribe the jury.”
From newspaper accounts, it seems likely Sol didn’t personally enter the courthouse to steal the records. His accomplice was probably Charles Kinnear, who was indicted and disappeared soon afterward.
There were also charges in newspapers that someone attempted to murder one of the witnesses against the pair. The witness claimed he was sitting at home in the evening when someone fired a shot at him through an open window, which grazed his nose.
What became of the charges against Sol’s brother, Nathan, is unknown. They may have been dropped because a Prescott newspaper reported Nathan living in Winslow in June 1887.
Sol only served a little less than two years in Yuma Prison. Pardoned by Governor Zulick, he was released on March 12, 1889. Among those petitioning for his pardon were 10 of the 12 jurors who tried him. It appears the residents of Apache County forgave him, too. They elected Barth to serve again in the Legislature in 1895.
Barth’s declining years lacked the controversies which marked his early career. He died in St. Johns in 1923.