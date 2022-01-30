Editor’s Note: This column last appeared in the Yuma Sun in 2006, and is reprinted today as part of the Yuma Sun’s 150th anniversary, honoring Yuma’s unique history.
Yuma was already in existence when the Civil War began in 1861, but it wasn’t known by this name. The small settlement then called itself Arizona City.
One of the first newspaper reports about the existence of settlers here appeared in a San Francisco newspaper, The Alta California, on Jan. 16, 1861. It reported the murder of two wood choppers who made the error of allowing a Texan named Mateo to spend the night with them at their camp on the Arizona side of the river just below Fort Yuma. The site must have been where Yuma now stands.
Once the wood choppers fell asleep, Mateo took an ax and murdered them, apparently, so he could steal their clothing and possessions. After throwing their bodies into the Colorado River, the killer stole their skiff and started down the river toward Mexico.
The killing would have gone unpunished if some Cocopah Indians hadn’t come to visit the wood choppers the next morning. Finding the two men dead, they sent word to the troops at Fort Yuma about the murders.
Fort Yuma’s commander immediately sent soldiers in search of Mateo, who hadn’t gotten very far. They captured him and turned him over to local citizens.
The newspaper simply stated the result with the notation that Mateo was well known in Los Angeles where he had formerly worked as a teamster hauling goods from there to San Pedro. It ended its report with the comment that local folks dealt with the killer “in a summary manner.”
The tiny settlement across from Fort Yuma would continue to be called Arizona City for several years. Growth began slowly, and it wouldn’t become known as Yuma for another decade or so.
The outbreak of the Civil War in 1861 nearly ended the existence of the village. A writer calling himself an “Occasional Correspondent” noted in the San Francisco Evening Bulletin of June 12, 1861, that the operation of the Overland Mail coaches through Arizona had already ended due to the war.
He wrote, “A grave yard could not present more striking evidences of its extinction than Arizona City. The white population of Arizona City is now reduced to some half dozen who cannot get away.”
More trouble was soon coming to the little settlement. A letter written on Jan. 23, 1862, by Fort Yuma’s commanding officer, Major Riggs, reported that rising waters in the Colorado completely encircled Fort Yuma.
According to historian Hubert Bancrofts’ scraps, the water rose so high that Fort Yuma became an island and the village across from the fort was “nearly washed away.”
But the small village somehow survived the flood. This is indicated by a news report in the Sacramento Union of May 25, 1862, that a new steamboat built nearby had been launched at Yuma several days earlier.
The event was celebrated by locals led by Louis Jaeger who invited the officers from Fort Yuma to a dance held in the village. Bancroft later noted that it was attended by the officers from the fort and “by all the Mexican ladies in town.”
A year later, Bancroft reported that the village was continuing to grow. He noted that it had several stores, a warehouse, a billiard saloon, one or two homes and some other dwellings, which he described as “huts.”
With the number of soldiers growing at Fort Yuma across the river because of problems arising from the Civil War, growth continued. A report in Prescott’s Arizona Miner paper of April 6, 1864, announced, “Arizona City, opposite Fort Yuma, is likely to become a busy place. Already several stores have been erected, and there are indications of enterprise, on the part of the proprietors of the place, which must, if persevered in, make it a success.”
An election to choose a delegate from Arizona Territory to Congress in August of 1864 provided more evidence that the town was growing. Ninety votes were cast for Charles Poston by the residents of the city, Prescott’s Miner newspaper reported. Although the paper didn’t say how many votes were cast for the other candidates in Yuma – Lieb, Bradshaw, Berry and Adams – it seems a fair guess that perhaps 200 voted in Yuma.
Evidence that Arizona City, or Yuma, had finally grown enough to be noticed in the nation’s capital was indicated on Nov. 11, 1865, in the Arizona Miner newspaper. It noted that the Post Office Department in Washington was running an ad to get someone to carry the mail from La Paz to Arizona City twice a week.