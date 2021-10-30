When it comes to the rumor mill, don’t always believe what you hear, YPD says.
A rumor circulating this week of a fight that allegedly resulted in the death of a student at Kofa High School prompted investigations by the Yuma Police Department and Yuma Union High School District – a rumor which both YPD and YUHSD found to be false.
The rumor alleged that an 18-year-old student flipped over a 16-year-old, causing the younger teen to hit the concrete on Kofa’s campus. As a result of the injury from the fight, rumor claimed the 16-year-old died this week, but neither fight nor death took place.
YPD’s Sgt. Lori Franklin said that due to the serious nature of the rumor, it was investigated, but there was no credible information to confirm it. She added that the administration at Kofa High School also tried to validate the rumor, which is believed to have started in south county, but were unable to do so.
Franklin cautioned the community not to believe everything they hear until it is officially substantiated. She explained to the Sun that any incident involving a death prompts a law enforcement response and is reported. Then, a statement or announcement will be made at some point.
“The unfortunate aspect associated with rumors is that they most often lead to rapid speculations that spread throughout the community like wildfire,” she said.
Eric Patten, chief communications officer for YUHSD, confirmed that Kofa’s school resource officer investigated the rumor and found it to be untrue.
“Student safety is the top priority for all of us in Yuma Union High School District,” said Patten. “Part of keeping students and staff safe on our campuses is ensuring that information in a public forum is accurate and factual. Rumors and gossip do nothing to drive the education process, can harm the reputations of individuals and our community and in many cases can negatively impact safety.”
Patten stated that if anyone hears of something that allegedly took place involving the school district, it’s of the utmost importance to verify the validity of what was heard before sharing it.
“Information travels at infinite speeds on social media and incorrect information can sometimes take days to correct, and even then it remains ambivalent to the beholders of social media accounts,” he said. “If you have a concern about something that allegedly took place at one of our schools, call or email the school, fill out the online submission form at each of our campus and district websites, or simply take a moment to process before blindly sharing something that may not be true.”
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.