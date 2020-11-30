WHERE TO FIND CRANE NUTRITION SERVICES THIS HOLIDAY SEASON

{&bullet}{&bullet}Beginning Dec. 14, breakfast and lunch will be served from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday through Friday, with the exception of Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.{&bullet}{&bullet}

Gary A. Knox Elementary School

2926 S. 21st Dr.

H.L. Suverkrup Elementary School

1590 S. Avenue C

Mesquite Elementary School

4451 W. 28th St.

Pueblo Elementary School

2803 W. 20th St.

Ronald Reagan Elementary School

3200 W. 16th St.

Salida del Sol Elementary School

910 S. Avenue C

Valley Horizon Elementary School

4501 W. 20th St.

