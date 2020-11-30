WHERE TO FIND CRANE NUTRITION SERVICES THIS HOLIDAY SEASON
{&bullet}{&bullet}Beginning Dec. 14, breakfast and lunch will be served from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday through Friday, with the exception of Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.{&bullet}{&bullet}
Gary A. Knox Elementary School
2926 S. 21st Dr.
H.L. Suverkrup Elementary School
1590 S. Avenue C
Mesquite Elementary School
4451 W. 28th St.
Pueblo Elementary School
2803 W. 20th St.
Ronald Reagan Elementary School
3200 W. 16th St.
Salida del Sol Elementary School
910 S. Avenue C
Valley Horizon Elementary School
4501 W. 20th St.