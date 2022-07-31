Where to vote: Yuma County residents to cast ballots on Tuesday

The primary election is on Tuesday, and registered voters in Yuma County can go to any of the eight voting center locations from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. to cast their ballot.
Some voting center locations have changed since the last election. The list of vote centers for this election is below:
- Martin Luther King Jr. Career Center, 300 S. 13th Ave., Yuma
- Yuma Main Library, 2951 S. 21st Drive, Yuma
- Yuma Civic Center (Mega Center), 1440 W. Desert Hills Drive, Yuma
- Arizona Western College Conference Center, 2020 S. Avenue 8E, Yuma
- St. John Neumann Catholic Church (Mega Center), 11545 E. 40th St., Yuma
- AWC Wellton Manufacturing Learning Center, 28851 County 12th St., Wellton
- Somerton Community Center, 805 W. Main St., Somerton
- Cesar Chavez Cultural Center (Mega Center), 1015 N. Main St., San Luis
A voter who received an early ballot by mail but has not sent it back yet can visit one of the six early ballot dropoff boxes throughout Yuma County or drop it off at any vote center on Election Day. Early ballots must be received by Yuma County Voter Services by 7 p.m. on Election Day.