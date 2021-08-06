It’s been referred to as the “YPG 500.”
That’s the massive migration of vehicles traveling on U.S. 95 to and from U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground in the early morning hours and in the evening, which has resulted in some traffic accidents and a lot of frazzled nerves.
That’s all about to get better.
Ground was officially broken Thursday morning on a $25 million project that will eventually widen the highway from two lanes to five lanes, including a center turn lane, from Avenue 9E to the Wellton Mohawk Canal bridge.
Phase 1 of the project is a 3½-mile section from Avenue 9E to Rifle Range Road. Construction on that section is expected to begin by the end of August.
Phase 2 would begin at Rifle Range Road and end on the other side of the Wellton Mohawk Canal bridge. According the Arizona Department of Transportation, Phase 2 is scheduled to begin in the summer of 2022 with completion expected in the summer of 2023.
The long range plan is to widen the highway all the way from Avenue 9E to Aberdeen Road at YPG.
The stretch from Avenue 9E to the Wellton Mohawk Bridge is one of the most hazardous sections, said Arizona State Rep. Tim Dunn, one of the government officials from Yuma who played a major role in securing the state funding for the project.
“The most dangerous part of this highway is between the Fortuna Wash and until you get to the Gila River,” said Dunn. The bridge over the Gila River is approximately one mile east of the Wellton Mohawk Canal bridge.
“I call this the YPG 500,” continued Dunn, who grew up in the Gila Valley and was speaking at Thursday’s ceremony. “Growing up here I know what this road is about.
“Everybody has to try to get past where it becomes a single lane so everybody’s trying to pass right in front of our shop, to get around everybody to go right here, and on the way back in the afternoons they’re doing the same thing. They’ve been stuck behind traffic and they want to try to go real fast right here, so there are lots of accidents.
“But this is where the YPG 500 is not going to be after a few months … it’s about saving lives.”
Dunn said he attended former U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground Commander Col. Ross Poppenberger’s retirement party a year ago and one of the colonel’s commanders related that the commute to work was, “more dangerous than what we do on the job at YPG. We are more afraid about coming and going to our job than testing munitions.”
Safety was also the main focus of current U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground Commander Col. Ben McFall’s address to those gathered for the ceremony.
“I want to applaud y’all and thank each and every one of y’all of assuring our YPG family gets to work safely every day and they get to go home to their family every day safely,” said McFall.
“This is about safety for our YPG family and everybody here I think understands that.
And I will tell you, that anytime a safety project goes for any U.S. military post, I support it.”
“When (Poppenberger) took command, he saw that one of the things he was dealing with was workforce safety and it took on a whole different conversation than it had previously taken on about the CANAMEX passage and all that stuff,” said Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls.
“And when it came over to Col. McFall, he picked up the baton and continued to run with it.”
Currently U.S. 95 is five lanes, including a center turn lane, from Avenue 2E in Yuma to Avenue 9E in the Gila Valley. That section had been four lanes since before 1978, said Paul Ward, executive director of the Yuma Metropolitan Planning Organization.
YMPO hosted Thursday’s groundbreaking.
“The need for widening U.S. 95 is simple: It is the busiest rural cross-section two-lane U.S. highway in our region – and the state – and connects the City of Yuma to the largest single civilian employer in the region, YPG,” said Ward.
“This groundbreaking ceremony celebrates one small step in the never ending process of creating and improving the roadway network that we have in our small part of the nation,” continued Ward. “This is a very large teamwork.”
Work on Phase 1, which will include replacing the Gila Gravity Canal bridge, will begin later this month, said Paul Patane, ADOT Southwest District Engineer.
“Now the fun begins,” said Patane Thursday. “Construction is just around the corner. We anticipate beginning construction later this month with the completion coming in the fall of ’22.”
Contractor for the project is Fann Contracting Inc., out of Prescott.
According to ADOT, motorists should expect delays and lane restrictions during the construction process, with work scheduled between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Ward also noted that in a July 2017 article that appeared in the Yuma Sun, that YMPO was originally tasked with asking the state to budget transportation dollars for widening U.S. 95 from Avenue 2E to Interstate 10 at Quartzsite.
“Widening the main link between Yuma and I-10 to four lanes, similar to State Route 85 between Gila Bend and Buckeye, has been a long-held dream of Yuma leaders,” stated the article.