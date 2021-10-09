While smoke will occasionally still be visible for the next few days, the Clip Fire, which is burning north of Yuma along the Colorado River, should be fully contained by Tuesday.
Rob Roy Williams, assistant fire manager for the Colorado River District of the Bureau of Land Management, said on Friday that the fire has grown slightly due to windy conditions and has now burned approximately 1,082 acres.
The fire, which has spread to both sides of the Colorado River, is burning in both the Imperial and Cibola National Wildlife Refuges and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is in control of the operation.
Of the 1,082 acres the fire encompasses, 505 of the acres are in Arizona, with the remaining 577 being in California.
Firefighters have made a lot of progress in keeping the fire contained, according to Williams, with the fire breaks in both Arizona and California still holding.
At last report the fire was 70 percent contained and there are currently 11 firefighters still on scene.
“We don’t anticipate any new growth and there will be firefighters all along the river throughout the weekend,” Williams said.
Williams added that the fire is only burning on federally-managed land and not private property. Also no structures are endangered.
The fire, which is geographically located on the refuges between the Draper Lake area and the Cibola Lake area, was started by a lightning strike from the storm that passed through Yuma County Tuesday morning.
