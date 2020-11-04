The speculation over who would be the next sheriff of Yuma County didn’t end Tuesday night, although Republican incumbent Leon Wilmot had the lead in his race for his third term in office.
As Tuesday night’s counting wrapped up, Wilmot had received 56 percent of the ballots cast with 30,676 votes, and was slightly in front of his Democratic opponent Mark Martinez, who had garnered 27,705 votes.
However, there are still 1,855 provisional ballots, 1,474 late early ballots that were received at vote centers, and 7,065 early ballots from drop boxes and the mail left to be counted.
While there were four Yuma County Superior Court positions up for re-election on Tuesday’s ballot, voters were only asked to determine who would fill one of them.
Division 4 Presiding Superior Court Judge David Haws, Division 3 Superior Court Judge R. Erin Farrar, and Division 6 Superior Court Judge Brandon Kinsey all ran unopposed.
Haws received 43,332 votes, Farrar received 44,849, and Kinsey got 43,753.The only contested race was the Division 1 bench seat between incumbent Judge Mark Reeves and prosecutor Nathaniel Sorenson.
Reeves received 59 percent of the ballots cast, which was 29,293 votes. Sorenson garnered 20,062 votes, or 40 percent of the ballots.
Jon R. Smith, who has been Yuma County attorney since 2004, also did not have an opponent. He received 41,835 votes.
These results are as of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. They are preliminary and unofficial.