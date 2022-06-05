Yuma County Sheriff Leon Wilmot is refuting remarks made recently by Conservative activist and filmmaker Dinseh D’Souza.
D’Souza alleged that the 2020 election documentary film “2000 Mules” prompted Wilmot into opening an investigation into election fraud, an allegation that Wilmot says it’s absolutely not true.
While the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office did issue a press release in May announcing that it was investigating 16 cases of voting fraud dating back to March of 2020, they have nothing to do with any of the claims being made in the movie.
Wilmot explained the cases involve accusations such as impersonation fraud – which is the use of a deceased person’s name, false registrations, duplicate voting and the fraudulent use of absentee ballots.
He added that the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, the Yuma County Recorder’s Office and the Arizona Attorney General’s Office have also all been working together for well over a year now investigating the allegations, long before the movie came out.
“These ongoing investigations are not related to or inspired by any movie or celebrity figure, but rather facts and evidence regarding violation of Arizona statute,” Wilmot said. “I am not familiar with, nor have I ever communicated with, any individuals who may now be claiming I am investigating on their behalf or because of any supposed inspiration from a documentary film.”
That, however, hasn’t stopped D’Souza from taking credit for those 16 Yuma County cases, saying in an interview on a Jason Whitlock podcast last month that Wilmot saw a screening of the movie and went “berserk” afterwards.
D’Souza also went as far as posting on the social media app Truth Social that the fraud investigations were in response True the Vote’s research findings.
In the movie “2000 Mules,” which first premiered at Mar-a-Largo in early May, D’Souza and the film’s other maker True the Vote claim they have uncovered a massive conspiracy to steal the 2020 election.
The film alleges that several unnamed nonprofits used paid ballot droppers, which it labeled as “mules,” to systematically stuff ballot drop boxes in Yuma and Maricopa counties as well as other states with pro-Biden ballots, in what was an elaborate and extremely coordinated ballot harvesting scheme.
The only witness interviewed in the movie is an unidentified woman who is supposedly from San Luis.
While the movie does include video of some people depositing more than one ballot in drop boxes at a variety of locations, sometimes in the middle of the night, it cannot prove that anyone did anything that was illegal or did it more than once.
Claims made in the movie were also based on cellphone location data purchased for $2 million from unnamed brokers.
However, experts note that cellphone data isn’t precise enough to determine if a person was nearby or at a ballot box, which are typically placed at busy locations for convivence.
The only two known cases currently in Yuma County Superior Court pertaining to election misconduct are the result of information and video given to the Yuma County Recorder’s Office by San Luis resident David Lara and activist Gary Snyder, who is running for state senate in Legislative District 23.
One of the cases is against former San Luis mayor and councilwoman, Guillermina Fuentes, while the other is against San Luis resident Alma Juarez.
Fuentes and Juarez were indicted for collecting ballots during the 2020 primary election in violation of the law that only allows a caregiver or family member to return someone else’s early ballot, and in some cases filling them out.
Fuentes, who also serves as an elected member of the Gadsden Elementary School District governing board, pleaded guilty to one felony count of ballot abuse Thursday during a change-of-plea hearing in Yuma County Superior Court. She is scheduled to be sentenced June 30. Juarez, who has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of ballot abuse, will be sentenced June 16. Neither Lara, who is featured in “2000 Mules,” nor Snyder are affiliated with True the Vote.
Lara alleged the cases against Fuentes and Juarez, as well as the 16 under investigation, are just the tip of the iceberg of many decades of election misconduct in South County.
“I don’t think there is voter fraud in Yuma County, I know there is. I’m 100 percent certain of that,” Lara said. “Ground Zero for ballot harvesting, voter fraud, ballot trafficking, coercion, extortion and manipulation is San Luis.”
There’s no sign Fuentes or anyone else in Yuma County collected ballots in the general election, but investigators from the attorney general’s office are still active in Yuma County.
Lara, however, says he has proof that voter fraud happened during the 2020 Presidential Primary election in San Luis and that it will eventually be linked to a multi-state ballot-harvesting operation.
“Voter fraud started in San Luis as a way to keep local control,” Lara said. “I have seen it continue to grow here and overturn state and federal elections. Now it has grown to the point it has affected national elections.”
Lara claims to have evidence 41 paid ballot droppers delivered fraudulent ballots to ballot boxes in San Luis, Somerton and the Foothills. He further contends that some of those same paid ballot droppers were identified doing the same thing in other states.