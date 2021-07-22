Weather experts expect Yuma to take a hiatus from its typical sunny demeanor as higher-impact thunderstorms move in the Phoenix metro area this week, bringing wet and windy weather to the desert.
According to National Weather Service (NWS) Phoenix meteorologist and observing program leader Marvin Percha, while the Phoenix-area flash flood watch in effect through Saturday doesn’t extend to Yuma as the greatest impact will likely occur to the east, there’s a “good chance” for rain showers and thunderstorm activity here starting Thursday. Friday and Saturday pose the highest likelihood of significant rainfall in Yuma, when chances rise into the 20-30% range.
According to Percha, rainfall brought by east storms tend to be hit-or-miss, bringing precipitation to some areas and none to others. Due to Yuma’s moist air mass, however, there’s potential for areas to see half an inch to an inch or rainfall or more over a brief period of time – which also presents potential for localized flash flooding.
As mountain locations have a slightly higher chance of rainfall, Foothills residents may see more activity than those within the city limits.
“The storms tend to form a little sooner over that higher terrain, posing greater potential for heavy rain and also flash flooding from the runoff from the mountains,” said Percha.
High winds are also an expected outflow of the “rather robust weather disturbance” in the east, according to Percha, which means blowing dust will likely be an issue this weekend. If individuals encounter blowing dust on the roadway, Percha recommends they pull aside and turn off their lights in order to alert motorists approaching from behind that they are stopped on the shoulder rather than still in motion, thus preventing potential accidents. If encountering flooding, Percha advises motorists to “turn around, don’t drown.”
According to Percha, while the weekend will be “very, very humid,” Saturday and Sunday’s temperatures are slated to dip into the 90s due to an increased cloud coverage reducing the amount of solar radiation reaching the ground.
Drier air is expected to move into the region early next week, slimming the chances of further thunderstorms.
So far this monsoon season, Yuma gathered zero rainfall in June and 200ths of an inch in July, making a slight dent in the area’s year-to-date total of 1.34 inches. The area’s annual average is 3.28 inches, which Yuma exceeded in 2020 with 4.15 inches – more than half of which occurred last March alone.
While Yuma is trending slightly below normal in terms of precipitation, Percha noted there’s ample opportunity to catch up in August and September.