Yuma police are investigating an incident in which a window at City Hall was broken late Thursday evening.
Sgt. Lori Franklin said that sometime around 11 p.m. officers responded to 1 City Plaza for a report of criminal damage.
When officers arrived on scene they found a window on the east side of the building had been shattered.
Officers searched the area and inside the building, but were unable to locate anyone.
The investigation into the incident revealed that an unknown suspect had thrown a large rock through the window.
Since officers were not able to locate anyone in the area there is no suspect information at this time.
