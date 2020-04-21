Winds, explosions hamper firefighters’ efforts

Due to explosions and changes in wind directions, firefighters from the Tacna and Wellton Volunteer Fire Departments had to reposition their fire engines numerous times before being able to extinguish several fires on Saturday.
According to Battalion Chief David Rodriguez, Wellton firefighters were dispatched to the area of Avenue 50E and Highway 80 at approximately 4 p.m. in response to a mutual aide request from Tacna Fire.
Upon their arrival on scene — which was at a complex known as the Old Owl Station — they found Tacna firefighters engaged in fighting multiple fires involving several mobile homes, vehicles and park model trailers, as well as a bus and a metal shed.
“There were several individual fires that needed to be put out,” Rodriguez said.
Rodriguez said changes in the wind hampered firefighters efforts throughout the incident, with firefighters having to reposition their fire engines several times due to the thick black smoke it was causing.
Several explosions, which were later determined to have been propane tanks, were also reported.
“Every time the wind changed it blew the smoke into the firefighters and blocked their vision,” Rodriguez said. “Firefighters could hear metal shrapnel landing in the area and had to back out until it stopped.”
Highway 80 was temporarily shut down until the fire was fully extinguished, which was about 9 p.m., according to Rodriguez.
There were no reported injuries, but at least two people lost their homes in the fire.
The cause of the fire is unknown, but Tacna fire is investigating.
In the 1870s Owl was a water station pickup for travelers going over the Mohawk pass. Then in 1928 Standard Oil built a service station in the area because the road — which was sand and gravel — was the only one at the time between Tucson and San Diego.
Seven cabins, a cafe and a garage were added in the years after, but they burned down in the early 1960s.
