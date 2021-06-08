Ten “lucky” people will soon be taking themselves and their families or guests on fun getaways after winning vacation packages in the Week in Paradise fundraiser.
The family advocacy center uses the funds raised from the drawing to help Yuma County abuse victims with emergency needs. This year the agency had hoped to sell 5,000 tickets but fell just short of the goal. It sold 4,900 tickets, raising $49,000.
The drawing was held Friday at Z Fun Factory and streamed live on Facebook. Foothills Rotary Club member Blade Anthony won the Week in Paradise top prize, a seven-day, six-night trip to Oahu, Hawaii, for two with hotel and airfare included, $300 travel money sponsored by Brian Butcher of Edward Jones and hairstyles for two by The Sassy Seale Hair Salon.
Louis Scott won a Disneyland four-day, three-night stay with two-day Park Hopper tickets for four, $350 travel money sponsored by Yuma Insurance and a car rental by Avis Car Rental
John, who did not give his last name, nabbed a deep sea excursion that includes a full day of deep sea fishing for four out of San Diego, with first night of accommodations aboard the vessel and a second night of accommodation in San Diego, $200 travel money sponsored mby Republic Services; $150 car detail by Express Auto; and $175 auto service by Accurate Automotive Attention.
A Knott’s Berry Farm trip went to Mission Citrus. The package includes a three-day, two-night stay for four in Buena Park, four season passes to Knott’s Berry Farm and $250 travel money sponsored by Sign Pro and Del Outdoor Advertising.
Sarah Amerson won a California beach getaway
four-day, three-night stay for a family of four to San Diego, with a rental home accommodation near Mission Beach, $300 travel money sponsored by 1st Bank Yuma and a car rental by Avis.
Orson Pratt will be going on a Vegas getaway that includes a three-day, two-night stay for two on the Las Vegas Strip, tickets for two shows of his choice, $250 travel money sponsored by Pilkington Construction and a car rental by Avis.
Jonathan Lines won a three-day, two-night Grand Canyon getaway for four to Williams, Arizona, with admission for four to Bearizona Wildlife Park, $250 travel money sponsored by Foothills Bankand a car rental by Avis.
Joan Koblas will enjoy a White Mountains getaway
with four-day, three-night stay for a family of four to Show Low/Pinetop, Arizona, $200 travel money sponsored by AEA Federal Credit Union and a car rental by Avis.
Jose Fabiani will get a weekend getaway with a two-day, one-night stay for four in San Diego, $500 shopping money sponsored by Arizona Child and Family Advocacy Network, $150 car detail
by Express Auto/RV Care Center and $175 auto service by Accurate Automotive.
Shelby Lagunas won a staycation with a two-day, one-night stay for two at Radisson Hotel Yuma, breakfast and dinner credit for two at Market Grill Steak and Seafood; a couples gift basket by Bare Naked Soap Co.; and two active recovery or therapeutic massages by Myolab.
Amberly’s Place held an early-bird drawing on May 15 to give supporters a chance to win additional prizes. Laura Stover won the early-bird prize package that includes four season passes to Waylon’s Water World sponsored by Waylon’s Water World; a day at Z Fun Factory for four with dinner, go-karts, miniature golf and arcade games sponsored by Z Fun Factory; and two active recovery or therapeutic massages by Myolab.
In addition, Jose Campos Jr. and Dora Ballesteros won Z Fun Factory bronze season passes.
The early bird winners were also entered into the big drawing for a chance to win one of the ten vacation prizes.