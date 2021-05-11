The Arizona Lottery is seeking a winning Mega Millions ticket holder here in Yuma.
In Friday’s drawing, the lucky individual matched four of the five winning numbers – 5, 10, 19, 21, 50 – and Megaball number 10 for a $10,000 grand prize.
The ticket was purchased at the Foothills Fry’s Food Store, located at 11203 S. Frontage Road, and according to Arizona Lottery public information officer John Gilliland, the winner has not yet claimed their prize.
To do so, Gilliland said the individual will need to either mail their winning ticket to the Arizona Lottery at P.O. Box 2913, Phoenix, AZ 85062, or personally present the ticket at any of the Arizona Lottery claims offices, which can be located at www.arizonalottery.com/contact-us.
The lottery’s website notes that the office lobbies are open to a limited number of players at a time, who are required to wear a face covering to enter the building. A walk-up window is also available for those preferring not to go inside.
The winner has until Nov. 3 – 180 from Friday’s drawing – to claim their prize.
“We want to pay winners,” Gilliland said. “That’s our ultimate goal here – to pay our winners and return money to our state-mandated beneficiaries.”
While Yuma-area lottery wins are few and far between compared to more populous regions of the state, Gilliland said those outcomes aren’t calculated. The reason behind it all, he notes, is simple: math.
“So many more people live in Phoenix, so many more tickets are sold in Phoenix,” he said. “There aren’t any places in Arizona where you are more likely to win than others, it’s just the way the math works. It’s all random.”
According to Gilliland, it’s imperative that winning tickets include their holder’s signature. Left unsigned, the prize could be claimed by anyone, whether or not it rightfully belongs to them. Although the “vast majority” of lottery prizes are claimed, Gilliland noted it’s not uncommon for the Arizona Lottery to have difficulty locating the winners straightaway.
“We’ve had it happen all over the state where someone has misplaced a ticket or destroyed a ticket by accident,” he said. “There are any number of ways that a person can lose track of a ticket or not be able to claim their prize. Please, when you purchase your lottery ticket, keep it safe, don’t stuff it in a drawer somewhere and forget about it. And if it’s a winner, make sure that you sign it – it’s a bare instrument.”
With additional questions, Friday’s winner can contact the Phoenix winning number hotline at 480-829-7425 or call toll free at 1-800-499-3798.