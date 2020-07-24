A Powerball ticket purchased at the 24th Street Albertsons contained the winning numbers for Wednesday’s drawing, good for a $50,000 grand prize – and the Arizona Lottery is looking for the lucky winner.
As of Thursday afternoon when the Yuma Sun spoke with the Arizona Lottery, the individual had not yet come forward to claim his or her prize.
The winning numbers are 16-25-36-44-55, with a red Powerball number of 14.
If those numbers are on your ticket, you have 180 days to call the Phoenix office at (480) 921-4400 to make an appointment to claim your prize. No walk-in claims are allowed at this time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.