When Jack Frost starts nipping at noses, G.W. Carver Elementary School students will stay nice and warm thanks to their brand-new winter coats, distributed Thursday in a drive-thru event organized by United Way of Yuma County.
“Our whole goal at United Way is to give people as many tools as we can for them to break the cycle of poverty,” said Karina Jones, CEO of United Way of Yuma County. “We’re trying to look at what gaps are out there right now and if there’s any that we can meet, we’re willing to step in and help.”
While the organization’s focus was on initiatives like financial education pre-coronavirus, the pandemic turned its attention toward the needs in Yuma’s north end and adopted some of the area’s schools, including Carver.
“We have to pivot and adapt with what we feel our community needs the most,” said Jones.
Jones reached out to Carver’s administration to identify existing gaps that United Way could fill, and the school made the plea for coats.
“The coldest two weeks of the year always seem to be over winter break, and that’s something we want to make sure our kids have,” said Carver Principal Matt Buckley. “There are instances where you see kids coming to school without a coat or a jacket, or with one that doesn’t fit anymore.”
With the generosity of individual donors and organizations across Yuma, including Salty Dog Print Co., AEA Federal Credit Union, Rebel and Rove, United Way garnered about 320 coats for the coat drive – enough to outfit every single Carver student this winter.
“This is a basic need; it may not break the cycle of poverty for somebody, but it is helping some families who are potentially living in poverty,” Jones said. “If it’s something we can do to maybe boost the students’ morale and help their self-esteem during this time as they can walk away with a brand-new jacket that their families don’t have to worry about purchasing this winter, then why not?”
“It’s always overwhelming to see how much the community takes care of our kids and wants to support our families here at the school; that always means a lot,” Buckley said. “Carver is immensely grateful for such a supportive community.”
As a community member herself, Jones said the power of coming together to support one another is not lost on her, especially as Yuma continues to ride the waves of COVID-19.
“It’s important to realize that it could be any one of us,” Jones said. “I think what we’ve learned the most during this pandemic is it doesn’t matter what your status is or where you live – if you happen to test positive for COVID, that’s hard on your family all around. I think, as a community member during these times, that it’s important to remember that we have to help one another out and be empathetic toward one another. In this climate of our state and our country and our city, being empathetic toward one another is extremely important right now.”
According to Jones, the coat drive is planned to be an annually recurring event with hopes of expanding to serve more schools with each one.
“Expanding it to be able to reach more students throughout our county is the main goal,” Jones said.
A mid-year school supplies drive specifically for teachers is the works as well, according to Jones. Slated to occur in January, additional information on the event is forthcoming.
“Even though teachers are primarily remote-teaching right now, they could still use supplies like their Expo markers or their sticky notes and miscellaneous items,” Jones said. “We focused on the kids with our Drive for School Supplies back in July and August, so come January, hopefully, we’ll be able to give some supplies to the schools and the teachers themselves.
For more information on United Way of Yuma County’s drives and other programs, or donate to the organization, visit www.liveunitedyuma.org.