WINTERHAVEN – A brush fire between Interstate 8 and Araz Road east of the exit to Los Algodones broke out on Tuesday morning. But at 72 acres, the Bureau of Land Management’s Arizona Office reported the fire was contained. As of 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, containment was listed at 50%.

Winterhaven Drive was temporarily closed but as of the time of this article’s writing, there are no active road closures and the cause remains under investigation.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

