WINTERHAVEN – A brush fire between Interstate 8 and Araz Road east of the exit to Los Algodones broke out on Tuesday morning. But at 72 acres, the Bureau of Land Management’s Arizona Office reported the fire was contained. As of 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, containment was listed at 50%.
Winterhaven Drive was temporarily closed but as of the time of this article’s writing, there are no active road closures and the cause remains under investigation.
While BLM took the lead on suppressing the fire, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Bureau of Indian Affairs and Imperial County also responded.
“It’s on tribal land but we, the BLM, have suppression responsibility,” Dolores Garcia of BLM Arizona explained. “So they utilize our firefighters to help to suppress fires in those lands, on tribal lands in those areas.”
She noted that the lack of lightning in the area indicates a human caused factor is behind the fire.
“It’s that time of year, especially as we start getting those monsoon storms coming through, where it could be lightning, it could be human,” Garcia said. “But for right now, we haven’t seen those types of storms yet so we know with certainty that it was not lightning. The only other causal factor would be the human factor. And as far as specific cause, we don’t have that yet.”
Firefighters have spent Tuesday suppressing the fire and patrolling and monitoring its perimeter. Given the vegetation acting as fuel in the area, smoke and heat on the interior can still be expected.
“Usually we don’t call it at 100% even though we’re absolutely positively sure it’s not going to move anywhere,” Garcia stated.
Hot spots can bring back fire within the perimeter so BLM is very careful to avoid considering a fire 100% contained unless there is certainty that there’s no chance of any fire returning.
