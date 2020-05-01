Winterhaven fire destroys 3 abandoned mobile homes

WINTERHAVEN, Calif. - Imperial County firefighters put out an early-afternoon fire on Thursday that destroyed three abandoned mobile homes in Winterhaven.
Capt. Richard Espinoza said the fire broke out between 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. near a residential area in the vicinity of 1st. Street and Winterhaven Drive.
“When we arrived they were fully-involved, with flames coming out of the roofs,” Espinoza said. “We got it contained pretty quick though.”
Espinoza added that due to Thursday’s temperature, which hovered around 100 degrees, mutual aid was requested from other area fire departments to help relieve crews, with the Yuma Fire Department and Marine Corps Air Station Yuma responding.
The Rural/Metro Fire Department and the Holtville Fire Department also responded.
“We had a lot of engines on scene here,” Espinoza said.
Firefighters, who wear about 150 pounds of gear, were switching out every 15 minutes until the fire was completely out. This type of extra precaution was to avoid heat exhaustion, and prevent it from escalating to heat stroke, which is extremely dangerous.
While he did not know how long the mobile homes, which were sitting side-by-side very close together, had been vacant, Espinoza said none of them had utilities.
An investigation is underway to find out the cause of the fire.
