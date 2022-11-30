Yuma County will be able to help an additional five residents rehabilitate their homes after receiving an additional $500,000 from the Arizona Department of Housing.
The county initially received $500,000 for its Owner-Occupied Housing Rehabilitation Program, which would have allowed it to help five homeowners. The additional Community Development Block Grant Colonia Set-Aside funds raise the grant amount to $1 million, bringing to 10 the minimum number of homeowners who can be helped.
Chairman Tony Reyes pointed out that it’s uncommon for the state to offer the county additional funds. “It’s sort of weird to me to hear the state saying, ‘Oh, well, here’s another additional $500,000,’” he said.
“It’s one of those situations where you’re ready to do something and it becomes available, but it’s because you’re ready to do something that it happens,” Reyes added.
The funds can only be used to help homeowners who live in areas designated as colonias, which are lower-income communities located within 150 miles of the U.S.-Mexico border that lack infrastructure.
Once an area is designated as a colonia, it is eligible for CDBG funding set aside by the Arizona Department of Housing specifically for colonias.
In Yuma County, the designated colonias include the communities of Gadsden, Dateland and Tacna, the areas of Avenues B and C and the subdivisions of Donovan Estates, Rancho Mesa Verde and Orange Grove.
Projects must meet one of three objectives: benefit low- or moderate-income households, eliminate slum or blighted areas or meet any other urgent needs of the community. In addition, the funds must be used for housing, water or sewer projects.
The county has a list of 120 residents waiting for housing rehabilitation assistance, with about 20 to 25 people living in the colonias.
Reyes commented on the growing cost of rehabilitating homes. “I’ve always had a big issue with spending a million dollars to help 10 people or five families for $500,000. It seemed to me it was a very high amount, but as construction gets more expensive, it seems we’ll end up more likely using an average of $100,000 on every family,” he said, noting that the amount includes an administrative fee that goes to the county for handling the projects.
However, five homes is the minimum and the county could end up helping more homeowners. Some projects might cost less, in which case some of the funding can be used for other projects.
Staff previously explained that they look at the whole house to address all the health and safety concerns of the home as well as accessibility needs, such as the need for wheelchair ramps or accessible bathrooms for elderly or disabled residents.
And homes have to be energy efficient after being rehabilitated.
Many colonia homes currently on the waiting list are dilapidated manufactured housing that might be torn down and replaced with stick-built homes.
Reyes congratulated staff for receiving the award. “I know it will make an impact on people’s lives,” he noted.
In other action, the Board of Supervisors approved the following:
- An agreement with New Technical Solutions for the purchase of new edge switch hardware to replace aging equipment, in an amount not to exceed $284,076. Replacing this equipment will allow staff to maintain a “robust” computing environment for Yuma County users and reduce the likelihood of failures due to end-of-life equipment, a staff report noted.
- Construction plans for the Antelope Palomas Road Low Flow Crossings and authorized the Yuma County Department of Engineering to advertise for bids. The county retained CORE Engineering to develop the plans for a project to minimize the roadway damage from storm water runoff crossing the Antelope/Palomas Road. This project is located between Avenue 64E (north of Dateland) and Avenue 76E (east of Hyder) on Antelope Palomas Road.
The work consists of the construction of concrete low flow crossings with cut-off walls at five wash crossings on Antelope/Palomas roadway. The project was scheduled for construction under the current Capital Improvement Plan in fiscal year 2024. However, the supervisors in October authorized funding for construction of this project in fiscal year 2023 with American Rescue Plan Act Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Funds.
- Certified that monies collected in fiscal year 2021-22 by Superior Court, Clerk of Superior Court and Yuma County Justice Courts totaled $5.8 million which is 5% in excess of collections of the 1998 baseline year, of which 5% or $256,681 is eligible for the “set aside” fund.
Fill the Gap legislation allows 5% of certain revenues collected in Yuma County, including filing fees, fines, penalties, sanctions and forfeitures, which exceed the base year 1998 collections, are subject to the “set aside” legislation. The fund created by the “set aside” is allocated to various local agencies, including the courts, county attorney, indigent defense fund and the state attorney general.