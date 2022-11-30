Yuma County will be able to help an additional five residents rehabilitate their homes after receiving an additional $500,000 from the Arizona Department of Housing.

The county initially received $500,000 for its Owner-Occupied Housing Rehabilitation Program, which would have allowed it to help five homeowners. The additional Community Development Block Grant Colonia Set-Aside funds raise the grant amount to $1 million, bringing to 10 the minimum number of homeowners who can be helped.

