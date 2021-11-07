Foothills residents are closer to getting a park in their area. Yuma County now has on hand a grant of $584,433 from Arizona State Parks and Trails for the Foothills Multipurpose Complex, which will be developed on vacant land next to the Foothills Library.
The Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a resolution accepting the funds at the Nov. 1 meeting. The county will next procure a design for the park, with plans calling for a grassy area with walking paths and a ramada with picnic tables, a children’s playground and a parking lot.
Diana Veloz, the county’s grants administrator, explained that the actual grant amount is slightly less, about a couple hundred dollars, than had been previously posted.
The Arizona State Parks and Trails awarded the grant funds through its Land and Water Conservation Fund. The grant requires a 50% project match and a 5% surcharge for administration fees paid to State Parks.
The board previously agreed to contribute $619,500 toward the project if awarded. The grant requires that, after development, the space must remain a public recreational space. In addition, the county will need to provide for maintenance costs.
Veloz presented a preliminary site plan but noted that “nothing is set in stone.” The park will be developed in three phases, with the first phase including the installation of the grassy area with walking paths, a ramada with picnic amenities, and perimeter fencing at a cost of $375,000.
Phase 2 would include a playground and shade structure for $225,000, followed by a paved parking lot in Phase 3 at a cost of $580,000. A dog park could also be a future amenity.
On viewing the preliminary site plan, Chairman Tony Reyes pointed out the lack of restrooms. “No restrooms? That’s a real tough one,” he said.
Veloz noted that the library next door has restrooms. “I’m sure the library people are going to love that,” Reyes quipped. He suggested that they start thinking about restrooms “right away.”
The chairman also questioned the number of entrances. Veloz explained that the preliminary concept called for a combined entrance and exit, but Reyes said the better design would be an entrance on one side and an exit on the other side.
Supervisor Darren Simmons noted that the community is eager for this park. “I’ve been approached by different groups anxious to jump in and start helping with funding, whatever they can throw into the pot to help this thing going and expand it out,” he said, adding, “The public is waiting for it and wants to help in any way they can.”
Reyes agreed that the park is “a long time coming.” For years, Foothills residents have been asking for a park in the area. In April, when the board authorized staff to submit the grant application, Simmons urged the board to move forward with the plan.
“I think we ought to move forward simply for the fact that we’ve been saying for 20 years we’re going to do this,” Simmons said at that time.
“Congratulations to the people in the Foothills,” Reyes said at the most recent meeting. “I know there’s a lot of federal land, state land around there, but to have a dedicated area where you can actually walk inside a fenced area … is much to celebrate.”
In other action, the supervisors also approved the following items on the consent calendar:
– Adoption of the 2021 Yuma County Community Wildfire Protection Plan Update, recently completed by the Office of Emergency Management. In August, the Office of Emergency Management completed the Yuma County Community Wildfire Protection Plan update. It was originally approved in 2010.
Recently, with funding from the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, a planning group of representatives from the community and local government agencies within Yuma County met for eight months to update the plan.
The draft was submitted to the state in August. Somerton Fire and Quechan Indian Tribe have already signed the mutual agreement page. With Reyes’ signature added to the mutual agreement, the plan will be sent to the state for final approval. Once approved, the plan will be available for review on the Yuma County Emergency Management website. It will be reviewed and updated by participating agencies annually.
– Approved the appointment of Dave Miller to represent the business sector on the Local Workforce Development Board for a term that will expire on June 30, 2023. Following the resignation of Marisol Kelland, Miller has indicated a willingness to serve as a Business member on the board. He is the general manager of the local TV stations KYMA, KECY, KESE.
– Approving the list of properties to be sold at the Tax Deeded Property Auction and authorizing the auction to be held in March online at www.publicsurplus.com, with the specific date to be determined.