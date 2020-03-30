The Yuma City Council unanimously approved a resolution “affirming citizens’ constitutional rights and liberties” during the March 18 meeting.
Citizens have been either urging the council to declare Yuma a gun rights sanctuary city or stressing that such action is not needed because the right to keep and bear arms is already protected in both the U.S. and Arizona constitutions.
The chambers were closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but citizens were encouraged to send their comments through email. The city received 17 comments on this particular resolution, and they were read into the record during the meeting. The overwhelming majority urged support of the resolution and/or Second Amendment, with a few noting that the resolution didn’t go far enough.
Deputy Mayor Karen Watts said she appreciated those who spoke for or against the resolution and encouraged them to write to state and federal legislators.
Then she explained why she would be voting in support of the resolution. “We’re a nonpartisan council that works well together and would like to see it continue to stay nonpartisan for the good of our community,” Watts said.
“I don’t believe it is necessary for this council to signal out specific amendments to make a political statement. However, we need to stay on task and unite our citizens together, not polarize. This is a special time for our community and we need to stay on task for the common vision of keeping Yuma safe and healthy. I will vote yes because I believe in my constitution, federal and state, such as when I took my oath,” she added.
Councilman Mike Shelton used an analogy to explain why he would be voting to support the resolution. “If you think of spokes on a wheel and see the Bill of Rights, the top 10, as spokes in a wheel, and the wheel represents the American republic. Any time any of the spokes are weakened, the wheel of the republic (is) weakened. Today the focus is on the second amendment,” Shelton said.
He noted that “at any given time any of these rights are in danger, and when they are in danger, the wheel of the republic is in trouble, so I’m voting yes because I want to make sure that people understand that I favor all of the amendments in all of the entire Constitution … In terms of maintaining the health of the American republic, I’ll be voting yes.”
Councilman Chris Morris also expressed his thoughts on the resolution. “The second amendment is very important to our country, and this is a God-given right. We have a natural right for self defense and gun ownership. This is not a right that can be given by the government. Rather, this is one that is protected by our government. As of lately there have been attempted attacks on these rights and the good people have spoken up,” Morris said.
“I appreciate the fact that Council Member (Gary) Knight brought this item to the council. This is not necessarily the resolution I would have proposed. I would’ve liked to have seen stronger measures taken to further protect this right. I will continue to push for stronger methods of protection in the future.”
However, Morris added, he saw the proposed resolution as a step in the right direction. “This resolution gives me the confidence that when and if the day comes when our rights are infringed upon, this council will do the right thing. Therefore I’m giving it my full support,” Morris said.
At a Feb. 25 retreat, Mayor Doug Nicholls explained that he preferred a resolution without the use of “sanctuary city” because it creates the concept that the city has the ability to opt out of federal law. In addition, the mayor explained, the word “sanctuary” is about protecting someone from oppression. In this case, he added, “it’s clearly not about having someone else protect you but protecting yourself.”
The resolution suggested by Knight did not use the term “sanctuary.” Knight initially requested a resolution “reaffirming council’s commitment to upholding the Second Amendment of the U.S. the right to keep and bear arms.”
However, some council members, including Leslie McClendon and Deputy Mayor Karen Watts, questioned the need for such a resolution when they already took oaths in support for both constitutions.
In the end, the consensus was to go with a resolution in support of both U.S. and Arizona constitutions and all their amendments, rather than focus on one amendment or right.
The adopted resolution is a reflection of that compromise. It states that members of the council “reaffirm their commitment to support and defend the rights and liberties of the citizens of Yuma, Arizona as guaranteed by the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of Arizona, including the right to keep and bear arms as guaranteed by the Second Amendment to the Constitution of the United States and Article II, section 26 of the Constitution of Arizona.”