With the COVID-19 pandemic, Yuma County discovered a need and/or a desire for some employees to telework occasionally. Consequently, the Board of Supervisors adopted policies and procedures regulating telework.
Telework is when an employee performs job duties at home or at another worksite and may include using county-owned telecommunication technology.
As the community recovers from the pandemic, Yuma County wants to attract or retain employees, and officials felt that offering the option to telework would help in these efforts as well as improve employee morale and job satisfaction.
The newly adopted policy indicates that telework provides flexibility and benefits, such as the ability for the county to function and provide services during an emergency when the regular worksite is inaccessible.
The policy states that “teleworking is a privilege, not a right.” Felicia Frausto, human resources director, explained that some positions require customer service, which cannot be provided outside of the office or office hours.
Approval will be made on a case-by-case basis, and all county employees who telework must have an approved telework agreement.
A committee consisting of representatives from each department and office gathered input and helped prepare the policy.
“I think it’s become much more of a norm than exemption … I think that’s just the wave,” Chairman Tony Reyes said, noting that telework might be the only way to keep some highly qualified employees who “may be looking for a different lifestyle.”
The amount of time that an employee can work at home would be determined by the department head or the elected official. For example, an employee could work away from the office once a month or once a week or on a rotational basis.
Frausto used an attorney as an example. At times, such as when they are asked to be in front of a judge, it might be in their best interest to prepare at home, but they have to be readily available to go into the office if needed.
“It’s not as if I can just (say), ‘Let me take off to Phoenix and then telework from there,’ in hopes that I can still perform my job. There’s actually specifications as to what’s required that I have to be present, if that’s helpful,” Frausto said.
She explained that telework is different than remote work. “When you’re looking at three or four days, that is no longer considered telework, that’s more remote work.”
An employee will be held accountable and responsible for performing at the same level as in the workplace. An employee’s supervisor will need to verify that the work is being completed. This will require constant communication between employees and department heads.
“So there’s more eyes on you being away from the office to ensure that you are meeting the level of responsibility that you’re asked to perform,” Frausto said.
Reyes noted that teleworking has to be a matter of trust. “The director needs to trust that employee to perform the job.”
He said that as a public service institution, Yuma County needs to have a written policy to guide the organization. “We are driven by statute … so we need to have a written policy for almost anything we do, otherwise, we end up having too much flexibility,” Reyes said.
Even if the employee doesn’t take advantage, “the fact that you can, it’s just enough for someone to bring out the fact that we are here to do public service and public service should be the driver,” he added.
Employees will sign an agreement indicating that they understand that they have to comply with Yuma County personnel rules and departmental policies, and if an employee is unable to perform and follow through with that process, then the employee could be terminated, depending on the severity of the situation.
Employees must maintain a professional background in video meetings. Employees will conduct an inspection of their telework worksite and complete, sign and submit the inspection form to their supervisors prior to their first day of teleworking.
Eligibility for teleworking is based on both the position and the employee. Not every job or every employee will qualify for telework.
To be eligible, a position must not require frequent interaction at the regular worksite with supervisors, colleagues, clients or the public, in person or by phone; does not require the employee’s immediate presence at the regular worksite to address unscheduled events, unless alternative arrangements for coverage are possible; and is not critical to the continuation of operations on a limited basis.
Employees will need to maintain secure county-owned equipment by never using open Wi-Fi networks (typically free in public places) to perform county business. Internet connections will be password protected. Employees must have access to a reliable high-speed internet connection sufficient to perform their work-related duties.
“I’m going to have all of these levels of responsibilities to ensure that our equipment and the information that I’m trying to acquire is going to be kept safe,” Frausto said.
“That’s my concern… security, to make sure that we don’t lose any information, that we don’t get it stolen, we don’t get ransomware put on it, we don’t get all this stuff that can happen,” Supervisor Lynne Pancrazi said. “But you guys have that. I mean, that’s taken care of, it’s been addressed.”
With the policy’s approval, Human Resources will now meet with department heads and elected officials to identify which positions are eligible for telework with the involvement of the county’s Risk Management and Information Technology Services to make sure that the equipment is readily available as well as guard against misuse.
“There’s a whole group of individuals that are going to be involved in that process, so there is a way to address the misuse,” Frausto said.
Reyes noted that technology allows department heads to check on employees. “It’s getting to a point now where technology can basically determine what you do, what you’re doing, when you’re doing, and where you’re doing it. So it’s just a sign of the times that people would want to get into a situation where we monitor that way, but I mean it’s the choice that you make.”
Supervisor Martin Porchas asked how injuries while teleworking will be handled. Frausto explained that the Arizona Counties Insurance Pool will assess each situation individually.
“Here’s an example that they provided to us. If I was working at home, and I needed to go and get a cup of coffee, and by chance when I was walking to go get a cup of coffee, right by my island, I seem to trip over my dog. What they would do is look at it and say, ‘Well, would that dog have been in the office?’ And they would have said, ‘Well, no.’ At that point, did I as an employee (ensure) there were no obstacles in my way to perform my job? So they’re going to take that as a case-by-case basis.”
Frausto pointed out that employees’ worksites have to be obstacle free, “just like you would be in the workplace. So we are asking for certain information as well as even asking them to please take a picture of the location where they’ll be working, to ensure that everything is in compliance.”
In addition, the policy notes that employees may not engage in other activities while teleworking that would not be permitted at the regular worksite, such as caring for a child, elder, other dependent or personal business. Telework employees may take care of personal business during their unpaid lunch period or during scheduled paid leave, as they would at the regular worksite.