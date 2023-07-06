Another brush fire has been affecting the Yuma region as of Tuesday evening. The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management (AZDFFM) reports that the fire is located east of the Yuma Territorial Prison, near Avenue 3E and Levee Road. Forward progress of the fire was stopped Tuesday night at 104 acres with the help of the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Arizona and the Arizona Game and Fish Department.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the affected region is 128 acres total and the fire is 20% contained. Arizona State Division of Forestry Public Affairs Officer Tiffany Davila shared that a dozer line on the west side of the fire and the river on the east and north sides are helping keep the Avenue 3 Fire from moving.
BLM Arizona Public Affairs Officer Dolores Garcia stated that pockets of fire fuel – in this case, flammable vegetation – may still burn within the containment line of the fire. This means they’re within the fire’s perimeter and could burn. If they do, they’ll put up a lot of smoke.
“[Fuel] is anything that will burn, anything that has that flammability factor, and in this case, it’s going to be that dry salt cedar, that old salt cedar that if you’ve been out there along the river, it like stacks on top of each other and gets dry,” Garcia said. “That stuff gets so thick and dense, sometimes it’ll burn for quite a while.”
Both Garcia and Davila identified salt cedar trees as an invasive species in Arizona.
“It kind of outcompetes a lot of our native vegetation that typically grows along the rivers so it tends to grow en masse,” Garcia said. “And when we get fires start through there, it also burns very hot and volatile. That’s why you see that black smoke when you get a lot of those fires that start along the river there. It’s just because of its components. It has like these oils in there that just make it just burn hotter and faster and with more intensity.”
While the cause of the fire is currently unknown, a lack of lightning in the area suggests the cause is human. Since the fire’s forward movement has been stopped, it’s being kept from growing any larger. It’s not a risk at this time but Davila said “we always remind residents if they’re in an area where there’s a fire, to be ready. Know the Ready, Set, Go! process and have a go backpack.”
As described by the Arizona Emergency Information Network, Ready, Set, Go! is a nationwide program adopted by Arizona’s 15 Sheriffs that educates residents about proactive measures to take before an emergency and actions to follow when communities are threatened.
The basics of Ready, Set, Go! are as follows:
READY – Prepare Now: Arizonans are advised to prepare now and be aware of the hazards that can threaten their community.
SET – Be Alert: Arizonans are advised to maintain awareness of significant danger in their area.
GO! – Evacuate: Arizonans are advised to evacuate immediately when danger in their area is imminent and life-threatening.
Davila also explained that the Avenue 3 Fire wasn’t placed on the InciWeb map of wildfires in the nation because it was already known it would be a short-duration fire with minimal impacts.
“Typically, we’ll put something on InciWeb if it’s caused evacuations, threatening structures, there’s possible evacuations, major road closures like Interstate 10 is shut down, Interstate 40 is shut down,” she said. “It’s a large-scale fire like the Pilot Fire we have in Yavapai County, it’s not threatening anything and there’s no evacuation but every day it’s putting up this huge plume of smoke because of the activity. It’s making people nervous so that’s why we put that type of thing on InciWeb. It just varies on incident and it’s a case-by-case basis.”
As for the West Main Fire near West Main Canal and Laguna Dam, Garcia shared that the fire’s perimeter is at 1,027 acres and is 85% contained.
“We’re sticking to that 85% containment, mostly out of the same abundance of caution that we’re using on a lot of those fires there,” she said. “Again, there’s still some heat on the interior that may come up especially during the heat of the day. And we don’t want to call something 100% contained until we’re absolutely sure that there’s no chance of it escaping that footprint or that containment line that we’ve created for it.”
Davila remarked that reaching 100% containment can take a while because there may be ash pits or invisible hazards that need to be identified and taken care of before the area is safe.
But as the Avenue 3 Fire and the West Main Fire continue to undergo containment, Garcia urges Yumans to be proactive in preventing wildfires.
“We’re in the peak of our hot and dry conditions for the next few weeks and the vegetation – not just in and around the river area – but in and around homes and communities is critically dry and we all need to be careful and aware of what’s going on in and around us,” she said. “Look at the opportunities around your home to remove flammable materials, flammable vegetation. That way, if something were to start in your own backyard or in your neighbor’s backyard, there’s very little that’ll carry it from one to the other. Or if something starts in an open space near your property, it doesn’t have any fuel to move into your property.
“That’s what we call creating defensible space, that space that firefighters can possibly safely work in to help maybe protect a home or situate themselves [where] maybe they could put a fire truck and put the water into an area to help decrease fire behavior, fire intensity. We always encourage people to create defensible space and to be careful as they’re working or recreating outdoors, to follow fire restrictions and avoid any activities that could create a spark and start a wildfire.”
When asked about removing flammable vegetation, Garcia clarified that cacti and succulents aside, most vegetation can burn and pose a risk. Creating a defensible space can include “making sure the grass, weeds and vegetation around your home are mowed properly, [using] a weed eater and taking it up around the property.”
She recommends folks move vegetation and stacks of firewood away from their homes, too.
“If you have trees or brush around your home, remove the limbs and vegetation that would be like right next to your house that could potentially catch fire,” she said. “If something were to come from the neighbor’s backyard, what could be that wick that would take it to your house?
“That’s what we’re looking at. Or if you’re back up near the river or back up near something like an open space, think: what could act as a wick to take it from that open space or your neighbor’s backyard to your backyard?”
For more useful information on creating defensible spaces around your home, Garcia recommends visiting http://firewise.org/.