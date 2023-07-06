Another brush fire has been affecting the Yuma region as of Tuesday evening. The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management (AZDFFM) reports that the fire is located east of the Yuma Territorial Prison, near Avenue 3E and Levee Road. Forward progress of the fire was stopped Tuesday night at 104 acres with the help of the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Arizona and the Arizona Game and Fish Department.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the affected region is 128 acres total and the fire is 20% contained. Arizona State Division of Forestry Public Affairs Officer Tiffany Davila shared that a dozer line on the west side of the fire and the river on the east and north sides are helping keep the Avenue 3 Fire from moving.

