Wellton station Border Patrol agents arrested a 60-year-old woman from Yuma who was allegedly trying to smuggle 164 pounds of methamphetamine and about three pounds of fentanyl worth $319,000 on Friday.
According to an agency news release, a BP canine tipped agents off to the packages of drugs hidden in the spare tire, gas tank and both front fenders of the woman’s pickup truck. Individually, the meth was worth $280,000, and the fentanyl was worth about $39,000 in street value.
“We usually catch 20, 30, 40-year-olds trying to smuggle drugs across,” spokesperson for Yuma Sector Jose Garibay said. “But this isn’t unheard of. We have caught mothers and fathers stashing drugs under car seats or under the baby itself. We’ve seen kids used for smuggling. And from time to time we do see 60-year-olds or older trying to smuggle drugs across.”
The woman was a US citizen and was arrested on drug smuggling charges. BP seized the vehicle and narcotics.