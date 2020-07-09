Yuma police reported that the elderly woman who was struck by a vehicle Tuesday night has died of her injuries.
The woman, identified as 84-year-old Maria Dehart, was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center following the incident, where she passed away Wednesday morning.
At about 9:02 p.m. officers responded to the 1100 block of West 24th Street after a report of vehicle-vs.-pedestrian collision.
The initial investigation revealed that Dehart was not using a crosswalk when she was struck by a 2009 Pontiac G6 sedan as she was attempting to cross 24th Street.
The Pontiac had been traveling westbound on 24th Street.
The 1100 block of West 24th Street was closed to all east and westbound traffic until the investigation was completed, and drivers were asked to use an alternate route through the area.
Alcohol does not seem to be a factor in the collision.
Anyone who has information on this accident is encouraged to contact the Yuma Police non-emergency number.