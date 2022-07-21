A 25-year-old Yuma woman has been arrested on suspicion of engaging in inappropriate sexual activity with two male juveniles.
Makaila Yablonski, was taken into custody by sheriff deputies at 1:52 p.m. on Monday at her home in the 3500 block of East County 17 ½ Street.
She has been booked into the Yuma County jail on charges of sexual abuse, sexual conduct with a minor, public sexual indecency, and indecent exposure with a victim who is 15 years of age or more.
She is being held on a $25,000 cash-only bond.
According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation began as an assault, which led to the discovery of a sexual offense.
Two 17-year-old male juveniles were identified as the victims.
Yablonski is scheduled to be arraigned in Yuma Justice Court, Precinct 2 Thursday morning, at which time she will be informed if a criminal complaint has been filed against and what charges it contains.
The case remains under investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at 928-783-4427or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.
Anonymous tips can also be submitted at the website www.yumacountysheriff.org
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.