A 19-year-old woman was arrested early Wednesday morning after an incident at a 4th Avenue store.
At about 2:56 a.m., the Yuma Police Department responded to a report of a vehicle vs. building at the EZ Shop Market, 1334 S. 4th Ave.
The initial investigation revealed Jasmine Escalanti was driving southbound in the 1300 block South 4th Avenue in a 2013 Ford Mustang. She allegedly rear-ended a 2009 Ford van, and then collided with EZ Shop Market, YPD said. The vehicle became fully engulfed on fire, however she was able to escape without injury.
Escalanti was the sole occupant of the Mustang. She was placed under arrest and booked on both felony and misdemeanor charges.
Alcohol appears to be a factor, YPD said.
This case is still under investigation.
YPD asks anyone with any information about this case to call 928-373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.
