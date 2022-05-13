One of the four people arrested by members of the Yuma County Narcotics Task Force (YCNTF) was sentenced on Thursday.
Theresa Lawhon, who pleaded guilty to one count of possession of drug paraphernalia in a plea agreement with prosecutors, was placed on a 12-month term of unsupervised probation.
Lawhon, who appeared before Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson, did not have any previous convictions, according to court records.
According to the Yuma County Sheriff Office, a search warrant was executed at approximately 6:34 a.m. on March 25, which led to the discovery of methamphetamine, pills and other items of drug paraphernalia.
When YCNTF members searched the house, with the assistance of YCSO canine “Kass”, they found approximately 3.21 ounces of methamphetamine, an estimated 608 counterfeit M30 pills containing fentanyl and other items of paraphernalia indicative of street sales.
The methamphetamine had an estimated street value of $1,822, while the counterfeit M30 pills were believed to have been worth $4,864 on the streets.
Also arrested and charged in connection to the case were Miguel Rodriguez, Kayla Glover and Raene Swinehart. Their cases are still pending adjudication.
