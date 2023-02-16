A California woman has been arrested for allegedly trying to sell a rented vehicle.
Yuma County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Tania Pavlak said that at approximately 4:42 p.m. on Jan. 26, deputies received a report of a stolen vehicle in the 10200 block of N. Frontage Road.
When deputies arrived on scene, a woman reported that she had rented a vehicle from a peer-to-peer car sharing company and that it had been stolen while she was inside a store shopping.
After further investigation and questioning, deputies discovered the woman actually had an agreement to deliver the rented vehicle to someone in Mexico in exchange for monetary compensation.
On Monday, Feb. 13 deputies arrested 32-year-old Jennie Lizbeth Duarte, of Seeley, California.
She was booked into the Yuma County jail on charges of fraudulent schemes, theft, trafficking stolen property, and false reporting.
Her bond has been set at $35,000.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at 928-783-4427 or 78-Crime to remain anonymous.