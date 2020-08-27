Yuma police have arrested a 39-year-old woman in connection with a fire at the 5th Avenue Hotel that was deliberately started on Wednesday morning.
At about 7:18 a.m. a fire was reported at the motel, which is located at 1000 South 5th Avenue.
Firefighters from the Yuma Fire Department responded and while in route to the location, a large column of smoke was seen rising from the area.
When firefighters arrived on scene, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from central structures connected to the office and five vehicles on the property.
Firefighters were able to keep the fire contained to those central structures and bring the fire under control.
According to YFD spokesperson Mike Erfert, the fire was started in a vehicle, which then spread to the office, carport and to other vehicles in the area of the apartment building. The motel office, several rooms and those vehicles were heavily damaged,
All of the occupants who were in their rooms at the time of the fire were able to evacuate safely.
Additionally, 5th Avenue between 9th Street and 11th Street was closed to traffic for several hours. There were no reports of any injuries.
While some of the rooms were not damaged by the fire, Erfert said they could not be reoccupied due to power being shut down at the motel
The American Red Cross was called to the scene and were providing assistance to the people who were displaced.
Sgt. Lori Franklin, of the Yuma Police Department, said officers were dispatched to the motel at approximately 7:22 a.m. for a report of a suspicious fire.
The Yuma Fire Department was already on scene when they arrived.
After the fire was extinguished, the initial investigation revealed the fire appeared to have been intentionally started.
At approximately 11:55 a.m., Yuma police arrested Jamie Lynn Tennyson on multiple charges in connection to the fire, including six counts of arson of an occupied structure.
Other charges include seven counts of criminal damage, nine counts of endangerment and one count of disorderly conduct, all of which are felony offenses.
The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call Detective E. Fell at (928) 373-4744 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous. Remember, if your information leads to an arrest you may receive up to a $1,000 cash reward.
