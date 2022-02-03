Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a woman in a suspected human smuggling attempt on Monday.
The incident happened near County 16th Street and the Levee Road as several migrants were observed on surveillance cameras crossing the border illegally and get into a dark colored vehicle that had been waiting to pick them up.
The vehicle then proceeded to travel east on County 16th Street until it got stuck.
A Border Patrol agent arrived on scene and apprehended the alleged smuggler and the migrants.
The driver of the vehicle, identified as Leiana Ripley-Garza, is now facing charges related to human smuggling.
The migrants are being processed for removal under immigration law.
