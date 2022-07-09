A 56-year-old Mexican national has been indicted on two felony charges for allegedly attempting to smuggle a large amount of drugs into the country through a port of entry.
According to information provided by the United States Attorney’s Office, District of Arizona, Maria Arredondo De Sanchez has been charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and importation of methamphetamine.
She is expected to appear for an arraignment before a federal judge in the near future.
The criminal complaint against Arrendondo De Sanchez alleges that on June 30 she entered the United States through the San Luis Port of Entry, where Customs and Border Protection officers discovered 105 packages hidden inside her car.
The packages contained a white crystal-like substance that tested positive for methamphetamine. The combined weight of the packages was over 108 pounds.
A conviction for each charged offense carries a maximum penalty of life in prison and a $10,000,000 fine.
A criminal complaint is merely an allegation of criminal conduct, not evidence.
An individual is presumed innocent until evidence is presented to a jury that establishes guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) is conducting the investigation in this case. The United States Attorney’s Office, District of Arizona, in Phoenix, is handling the prosecution.