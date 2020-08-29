A criminal complaint has been filed by the Yuma County Attorney’s Office, charging the 39-year-old woman who allegedly started a fire at the 5th Avenue Hotel Wednesday morning with a single felony offense.
Appearing in Yuma Justice Court by video feed from the Yuma County jail, Jamie Lynn Tennyson was advised by Justice of the Peace pro-tem Darci Weede that she had been charged with one count of arson of an occupied structure.
When the matter of bond was addressed, Judge Weede informed attorney Richard Parks of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office that the county attorney’s office was requesting the bail remain as the $200,000 cash-only bond it had previously been set at.
Parks, who was representing Tennyson only for the purpose of the hearing, responded by saying he thought the bond was excessive at the current amount, but he wanted to wait until a public safety assessment is prepared before requesting a condition of release hearing.
Tennyson’s husband also spoke during Friday’s hearing in Yuma County Justice Court, saying his wife did not start the fire. He contended there is no proof, either by video or witnesses.
He further stated that his wife is a loving mother to their two children, a good person, who also feeds the homeless.
He also said that he had been approached by two people on Thursday afternoon who told him the name of the woman who did start the fire.
However, he continued, his wife has a traumatic brain injury and is in need of mental health care.
“She needs all the help and support she can get,” he said.
Afterward, Judge Weede assigned a court-appointed attorney to represent Tennyson and scheduled her next court appearance for 4 p.m. on Sept. 18 for a preliminary hearing.
She also informed Tennyson that her case would likely go before the grand jury before then, and if that happens her next hearing will be held in Yuma County Superior Court instead.
According to the Yuma Fire Department, a fire was reported at the motel, which is located at 1000 South 5th Avenue., at about 7:18 a.m. on Wednesday and a large column of smoke was seen rising from the area.
When firefighters arrived on scene, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from central structures connected to the office and five vehicles on the property.
Firefighters were able to keep the fire contained to those central structures and bring the fire under control.
YFD said the fire was started in a vehicle, which then spread to the office, carport and to other vehicles in the area of the apartment building. The motel office, several rooms and those vehicles were heavily damaged,
All of the occupants who were in their rooms at the time of the fire were able to evacuate safely.
There were no reports of any injuries.
While some of the rooms were not damaged by the fire, YFD said they could not be reoccupied due to power being shut down at the motel
The American Red Cross was called to the scene and provided assistance to the people who were displaced.
Yuma police officers were dispatched to the motel at approximately 7:22 a.m. for a report of a suspicious fire. After the fire was extinguished, the initial investigation revealed the fire appeared to have been intentionally started.
At approximately 11:55 a.m., Yuma police arrested Tennyson on multiple charges in connection to the fire, including six counts of arson of an occupied structure.
Other charges had included seven counts of criminal damage, nine counts of endangerment and one count of disorderly conduct, all of which are felony offenses.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.