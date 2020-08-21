A Yuma County Superior Court judge ordered that the woman charged in connection to stealing a car from an individual who had recently died to appear in court for her hearing next month.
Attorney Jose Padilla, who represents Tara Contreras, in providing the court with an update on the status of the case requested a continuance.
He explained that Contreras had called his office to inform him that three members of her family had tested positive for the coronavirus, and asked if her presence at Thursday’s hearing could be waived.
Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson granted both of Padilla’s requests, but ordered that she must appear either by phone or in person for her next hearing, which he scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 3.
Padilla, of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office, also told the court that his client is planning to hire a private attorney to represent her.
Contreras, who is out of custody on a $20,000 bond, has been charged with one felony count of theft of means of transportation.
She was also on probation at the time she allegedly committed the offense and has six previous misdemeanor convictions on her record. She has also failed to appear at her court hearings in the past.
According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, on April 10, at approximately 5:24 p.m., deputies received a report of a burglary and vehicle theft on 8th Street.
The owner of the residence had recently died and the caretaker was advised of unknown subjects on the property. When deputies arrived, they discovered that the residence had been ransacked and that a vehicle, described as a grayish Dodge Journey was missing. Deputies later discovered that the stolen vehicle had possibly been taken into Mexico. Further investigation revealed that Contreras had been in possession of the vehicle when it entered Mexico.
The vehicle has yet to be recovered.
Contreras was located by the Yuma Police Department at approximately 11:33 a.m. the following day in the 5700 block of West 8th Street, where she was later taken into custody without incident by deputies from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office. Contreras was found in a motel with another individual who was being sought by the YPD on an unrelated incident.