The Yuma Police Department was called to Yuma Regional Medical Center Thursday night after someone with a gunshot wound was dropped off there.
Public Safety Technician Ashley McCleney said that when officers arrived at approximately 9:42 p.m., they found an injured 32-year-old female, who is currently listed in stable condition.
Prior to that, at about 9:27 p.m. officers responded to the 2000 block of South Avenue A in reference to a “shots fired” call.
Upon their arrival officers discovered multiple casings and property damage in the area.
“Multiple 911 calls that came into 911 reporting gunshots heard in the area,” McCleney said. “Officers arrived on scene and began canvassing the neighborhood.”
There is no suspect information at this time and the case remains under investigation.
Anyone with any information about this case is asked to contact YPD at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.
