A 50-year-old woman was taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center Tuesday night after she was ejected from her vehicle during a two-vehicle collision.
According to Sgt. Lori Franklin, of the Yuma Police Department, the crash happened at about 5:25 p.m., with officers responding to the intersection of 32nd Street and Catalina Drive for a report of an injury collision.
Franklin said the initial investigation into the crash determined that a white Dodge Grand Caravan was traveling westbound in the 100 block of E. 32nd Street when the driver failed to stop at the red light at S. Catalina Drive.
As a result, the white Grand Caravan collided with a white GMC Sierra pickup truck, which had been traveling northbound on S. Catalina Drive.
The passenger of the GMC Sierra, a 50-year-old female, was ejected from her vehicle and was given first aid by a witness until paramedics from the Yuma Fire Department arrived on scene.
Franklin said the 50-year-old female was initially transported to YRMC with serious injuries and later flown to a Phoenix-area hospital for further treatment.
Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the collision.
Anyone with any information about this case is encouraged to please call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.
