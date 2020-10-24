The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office has released more information about Thursday’s shooting on U.S. Highway 95, which has led to the arrest of a 35-year-old woman.
Lt. Sam Pavlak said that at approximately 1 p.m., law enforcement received a report of a female pointing a gun at a man in the area of U.S. Highway 95, north of mile marker 40, and that shots had possibly been fired.
DPS troopers initially responded to the scene and began an investigation. Due to the nature of the incident, U.S. Highway 95 was shut down in both directions.
DPS then advised Yuma Proving Ground that the incident potentially started on the installation’s property and the individuals involved may have fled on to one of its ranges, which prompted a “lockdown” at the base.
YPG police and Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents were then contacted to assist with searching the area for the individuals involved. Helicopter assistance was provided by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations.
In Friday’s article about the incident, which appeared on page A1 of the Yuma Sun, it was incorrectly reported the helicopter was from Marine Corps Air Station Yuma.
A male and a female, now identified as Dorothy Sue Hall, were later located by state troopers on foot in the area of U.S. Highway 95 and mile marker 53. Two vehicles, a white Chevrolet van and a white Ford Explorer were also found abandoned in a wash in the same area.
Pavlak said DPS then contacted the sheriff’s office to turn over the investigation into the incident, at which time deputies responded and assumed a subsequent investigation.
During the course of YCSO’s investigation, it was discovered that Hall had been driving the white van northbound on U.S. Highway 95, along with a male passenger.
The white Ford Explorer was being driven by a man, who was known to Hall, and he was the only occupant of the vehicle.
While both vehicles were traveling north on U.S. Highway 95, Hall conducted what is known as a “brake check” on the Ford Explorer, causing it to collide with the rear end of the white van.
Both vehicles then stopped along the shoulder of the highway near mile marker 40. Hull then, allegedly brandishing a firearm, got out of the white van, and fired a “warning shot” into the ground within the vicinity of the Ford Explorer. YCSO said.The driver of the white Ford Explorer, who was still in his vehicle at the time, then immediately drove off, continuing northbound on U.S. Highway 95.
Moments afterward, Hall also continued northbound on the highway before eventually pulling off the shoulder of the roadway to park in a wash in the area of mile marker 53.
At that point she and her male passenger got out of the vehicle and began walking. The driver of the white Ford Explorer saw the van pull off into the wash and then turned around, he said, to confront Hall and her passenger.
Law enforcement units were arriving on the scene at this point and Hall, her passenger, and the driver of the Ford Explorer all fled on foot into the desert.
Hall and the driver of the Ford Explorer were located and detained by DPS troopers. Hall’s passenger, however, was picked up by another unknown vehicle and later located in the Town of Quartzsite, YCSO said.
No injuries were observed or reported by any of the individuals involved, and the firearm used in the incident was found in the area of mile marker 45.
Hall was arrested and booked into the Yuma County Detention Center on suspicion of aggravated assault per domestic violence, disorderly conduct per domestic violence, and endangerment per domestic violence. The two male subjects involved were released.
Traffic on Highway 95 was reopened once YCSO Investigators arrived on scene. YPG lifted its “lockdown” and began allowing employees to depart at staggered intervals while the investigation was ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact YCSO at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. People can also visit the YCSO website at www.yumacountysheriff.org to submit an anonymous tip.
